Newark woman fatally struck by farm tractor

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at approximately 12:45 PM, the Newark Police Department along with the Newark Fire Department and the Newark Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance responded to 89 Bloom Road for a woman trapped beneath a farm tractor. Responding emergency personnel found 59 year old Carol Boyd lying under a farm tractor and suffering from severe trauma. The initial investigation found that Carol Boyd had been sitting in a lawn chair while her husband, Ray Boyd, was attempting to start the couple’s farm tractor by jumping the battery.

When, without notice, the tractor started and lurched in reverse, striking Carol with the rear hitch of the tractor. The victim was extracted by members of the Newark Volunteer Fire Department and transported by NAVA to Newark Wayne Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. “This type of accident is extremely rare but none the less tragic and unforeseen”, states Police Chief David Christler. Christler went on to state that no criminal action is pending.