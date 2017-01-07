Newark Police arrest two involved in armed Robbery

Third suspect still at large

Newark Village Police reported the arrest of two people believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a man on Saturday (12/17) at the Brookside Trailer Park in Newark.

Both Jacquelyn Sullivan, age 20, of 13 Sisson Street in Lyons and Christopher Clack, age 21, of 713 East Avenue in Newark turned themselves in on Wednesday (1/4) after they discovered there were warrants out for their arrests.

It is alleged that on December 17th, a male victim was lured to the trailer park to meet with Sullivan. After she entered the victim’s vehicle, two armed men approached the car from both front doors. Clack reportedly held a shotgun and told the male victim to give them his wallet that contained $650, along with his gold bling watch.

Sullivan, meanwhile, reached over and turned the car off and began going through the vehicle glove box.

The victim told police that he recognized Clack, who had his face partially covered with a mask. After the robbery, the victim was punched in the side of the head before the trio ran off.

Both Clack and Sullivan were charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree; Display of a Weapon and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree. Sullivan was arraigned and remanded to jail on $2500 cash/$5000 bond and Clack, who has an extensive police record, on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.

The search for the third defendant is continuing.