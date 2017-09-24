Motor vehicle accident in Huron ends with two fatalities

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff investigated a three-car motor vehicle accident that resulted in two deaths. The crash occurred at 3:10 pm at the intersection of State Route 104 and Norris Road in the Town of Huron.

Deborah M. Caster, age 59 of Port Byron was operating a Mazda Miata Convertible eastbound on State Route 104. Anne E. Stornelli, age 73, of Martville was a passenger in the vehicle. According to witnesses at the scene, Caster had slowed down at the intersection of Norris Road and was going to make a left-hand turn. As Caster was allowing for oncoming traffic to pass, John Foro, age 69, of Lasher Road approached Caster’s vehicle eastbound on Route 104 in a Dodge pickup truck. It appears that Foro failed to see Caster stopped in the roadway and he struck the rear passenger side of the Caster’s vehicle. The impact pushed Caster’s vehicle into the westbound lane of Route 104 where it was struck by a full-size Winnebago Motor Home being operated by Edward P. Dodge, age 53, of Sterling.

Caster was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Stornelli was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Dodge and Foro were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.