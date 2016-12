The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Welfare Fraud Unit, in conjunction with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Saturday (12/24) at 12:40 p.m. of Kathaleen Cortes, age 39, of Dormedy Hill Road in Marion. Cortes received $1,169.00 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

