Man assaults girlfriend in park, then attacks Good Samaritan calling 911

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call for a reported disturbance that occurred at Abbey Park in the Town of Lyons on Wednesday (8/2) at 11:20 a.m.

Dylan J. Felix, age 19 of Lyons New York was charged with Robbery Second Degree, Grand Larceny Fourth Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree, one being a criminal mischief of a cell phone while a third party was calling 911 for law enforcement assistance, one count of Criminal Mischief Third Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Petit Larceny, Assault Third Degree and Harassment Second Degree.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that Felix had been in a domestic altercation with a girlfriend while at Abbey Park and during the alteration Felix reportedly damaged her car, stole her keys and choked her to a point she had trouble breathing.

The female yelled for someone to call 911 and another person in the park heard her and he called 911 to report the incident for her. As the man was calling 911, Felix then went to him, struck the bystander in the face, stole his phone and threw it preventing the man from making or completing the call to 911.

Dylan Felix was arraigned in the Town of Lyons Court and was remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond, to appear back in the Town of Lyons Court on August 7th.