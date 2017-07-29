Lyons Fire Department delivers baby in their parking lot

She referred to it as “the day that everything went down,” meaning July 15 – the day Sally Buettner couldn’t make it to the hospital in time and gave birth to her son in the parking lot of the Lyons Fire Department.

On Wednesday, the Lyons town board issued proclamations recognizing the members of the Town of Lyons Ambulance who helped Buettner have a safe delivery.

“The fire department and EMTs did a great job,” Buettner told the Times of Wayne County on Thursday. “I still thank them every chance I get.”

Buettner said that she woke up that day around 8 a.m. and felt a lot of discomfort in her back. Initially, she thought it was from drinking chocolate milk which she said typically gives her cramps.

At around 11:30 a.m., she began to sweat and her cramps worsened. When she noticed blood, Buettner told her fiance, Scott Dwyer, that she was in labor and they needed to leave.

“I rushed down the stairway and right out to the truck. I kneeled on the backseat on my hands and knees,” Buettner recalled. “The whole way, [Dwyer] kept telling me to do my breathing and asking me if I was alright.”

As they were traveling to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital from their home in Clyde, Buettner realized at the canal bridge in Lyons that she wasn’t going to make it.

“I said ‘I’ve got to push,’ she explained. “And he said ‘Oh no you don’t, I’m not trained for that. I know right where we can go.’”

They pulled into the Lyons Fire Department parking lot where Buettner said she told the EMTs that the baby was ready to come out.

“That’s when they flipped me over and I had him,” Buettner said.

The delivery went well and their newborn son, named Scott, after his father, weighed just under seven pounds at birth.

According to Buettner, she was initially extremely worried about the delivery because they’re now 20-month-old daughter weighed 9½ pounds when she was born.

“Once I got there, all of the worries left,” Buettner said. “They did an awesome job.”