Knife robbery leads to chase and arrest of smart phone thief

Village of Newark Police reported the arrest on Tuesday (5/9) at 8:15 p.m. of Skylar A. Moreno, age 19, residing at 5637 West Henrietta Road in Henrietta, for Robbery 1st and Grand Larceny 4th.

Mareno reportedly was in the company of two unidentified males when he brandished a knife and stole a smart phone from a woman walking along West Avenue and Davis Drive in Newark. Police were only a block away when the call came in. Newark Officer Matt Colacino quickly spotted the trio who split up and ran from the scene. However, the description of clothing was accurate enough for the patrols to focus on the suspect.

Colacino chased Mareno on foot as Mareno fled through Perkins Park, crossed a creek and crashed through a wooded area before being apprehended by Village Police.

Subsequent assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit with a “back track” aided Village Police in the collection and recovery of evidence to include the stolen phone and mask the suspect wore at the time of the robbery. The knife used in the robbery was found on Mareno at the time of his arrest.

Mareno was arraigned before Village Justice Michael Miller and remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, to reappear in Court on Monday May 15.

Investigation into the identity of the remaining two suspects is continuing.