Kenneth Schraenkler arrested for Sexually Abusing 5 year-old girl

When Sheriff’s Investigators entered the unkempt, cigarette smoke-filled house at 5615 Route 21 in Williamson, they immediately told the elderly woman to leave. Elsie Schraenkler told them she was sick and admitted the cigarette smoke was from herself and her son, Kenneth. She had to leave, police were about to conduct a search warrant.

On Monday (11/10) a five year-old girl confided to her mother that Kenneth Schraenkler had sexually assaulted her while she was at the Schraenkler home that day. The parents of the girl immediately called police and the investigation began.

Kenneth Schraenkler, a landscape laborer by trade, is 37 years old, never married and lives at the Williamson home with his mother. Elsie Schraenkler told the investigators her son, Kenneth, would never do such a thing to the little girl, but evidence found in the search warrant was perhaps his undoing.

Kenneth had actually videoed the abuse using his cell phone as it occurred. Before police arrived, he erased the video, not knowing police software could recover the deleted files. Not only did the sex act with the five year-old girl appear, but other adult and child pornography was recovered as well.

On Monday (11/24), Kenneth L. Schraenkler was arrested for two counts of Sexual Abuse in the first Degree, a Class D Felony, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class D Felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Schraenkler was arraigned in the Town of Williamson Court by Justice VanNostrand and committed to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Friday (11/27) was waived by his public defender.

One of the Sheriff’s investigators in the current case, Roger LaClair, recalled how, 21 years earlier he had just begun as a young part-time deputy, but wanted to be in on the action. Late at night on August 27, 1993, Larry Schraenkler, another son of Elsie Schraenkler, and Kenneth’s older brother, broke into a nearby home in an intoxicated state.

Armed with a 410 single shot shotgun Larry entered the location almost a quarter of a mile off the main thoroughfare on a dirt road. Larry Schraenkler later told police that he wanted to steal a television and VCR which he could sell or trade to obtain crack cocaine. Schraenkler found a nine-year old girl asleep on a coach when he entered the home. A scream alerted the girl’s father, who ran downstairs only to see Schraenkler dragging his daughter out the front door, following a threat that he would kill the father if he came close.

Larry, in statements to police, admitted dragging the girl to the field where he forced her to sodomize him and sexually assaulted her. In his statements, he denies that he raped the girl.

Tense moments ended when the girl exited the small field approximately 60 yards from her home, hours after the abduction.

Larry eluded police for four and a half days before being taken into custody. He eventually pled guilty to Kidnapping, Burglary, Rape, Sodomy, Sex Abuse, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Larry would serve all 22 years of his sentence and upon his eventual release, was civilly committed to Marcy Psychiatric Center where he remains to this day, after being deemed to have a “dangerous mental disorder”. His case comes up for review every two years, but Wayne County District Attorney, Rick Healy, who handled the case against Larry, doubts his release any time soon.

While in prison, Larry “married” his long time fellow prison inmate, a self-described transsexual, who appeared in the courtroom at Larry’s Wayne County release hearing in 2010.

In yet another ironical twist, Joelene Dennis Martin, the mother of the nine year-old girl involved in the Larry Schraenkler case contacted the Times last week, before Kenneth Schraenkler’s arrest, to announce the publication of her book, “1993 The Year of “The Flea” (published by Xlibris).

Joelene Dennis Martin shares her family’s experience of the kidnapping, and more importantly, how they overcame this traumatic incident.

Martin enjoyed what she called a “normal, quiet family”. They were not wealthy but she and her husband had good jobs and they did their best to provide for their children. However, the peace did not last forever. Martin’s relatively normal life was shaken after the kidnapping of their nine-year-old daughter.

Martin shares the emotional events surrounding the tragedy, her relentless pursuit of justice and how she and her family found the strength to cope with the harrowing experience.

Her book (available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble) is described as a deeply personal first-hand account that offers a glimpse into a problem plaguing families all over the world.

It is the author’s way to reaching out to others who are enduring a similar ordeal.

“(Our family) did survive and we came through it strong than anyone expected,” Martin says. “(Our) story needed to be told to help other families know that there is help out there, where one never expected.”

Jolene Dennis Martin has been married for over 35 years to her husband, Dan. They have four adult children. She and her family currently live in her hometown of Cuba, NY.