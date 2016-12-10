James Clark posts arrest #29 in bizarre case

What happens if Troopers pull over the car in which you are a passenger and you don’t want to be arrested? If your James (Jamie) Clark, age 53, of 1119 Wilitts Road in the Town of Ontario, you reach down from the passenger seat and push down the gas pedal with your hand and begin the chase.

State Troopers pulled the vehicle over on Route 104, near Dean Parkway in the Town of Ontario at 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday (12/6) for an Expired Inspection Sticker.

The vehicle operator, Melinda L. Barber, age 58, of Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia was just as surprised by Clark’s move as the car plunged forward about 500 feet before coming to a stop.

At that point Clark jumped out of the vehicle, down a ditch, with the foot chase coming to an abrupt end with his capture.

Barber was charged with Uninspected Vehicle and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, after she was caught in possession of a crack pipe with crack cocaine residue. She was released on appearance tickets for Ontario Town Court.

Police discovered the vehicle was stolen. Clark was subsequently arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree-crack cocaine pipe, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, No License (22 license suspensions), Reckless Driving, Unsafe Start, No Seat Belt, Uninspected Vehicle, and Failure to Notify DMV of an Address Change. Clark was also wanted on a warrant Parole Violation for a Petit Larceny arrest.

Clark was arraigned and remanded to jail on No Bail. He has a preliminary hearing date of December 15th. According to records, this is Clark’s 29th arrest, mostly for theft and drug charges.

More charges may be pending.