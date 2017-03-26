Hit & Run in Ontario – suspect sought

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the investigation of a hit and run accident int the Town of Ontario on March 25th 2017 at approximately 2:30AM. A vehicle traveling east bound on Ridge Road exited the south side of the road hitting a 2010 Kia Sol in front of 2110 Ridge Road totaling the vehicle and causing it to strike the porch of the residence. The suspect vehicle continued across the yard getting stuck in the neighbors yard, then backed up striking a 2012 Dodge Avenger in the driveway of 2116 Ridge Rd. Witnesses state that the vehicle in question was a Pick up truck, dark colored, with a cap on the back. Parts left behind from the suspect vehicle appear to possibly be from a 2002-2006 Cadilac Escalade. The suspect vehicle should have significant damage to the front passenger side, the passenger side and the rear passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office 315-946-9711.