Health care worker steals thousands from client

It began as a health care worker over-using a credit card at the KwikFill convenience store in Newark back on July, but further investigation showed the theft and forgery of thousands of dollars from the elderly female client.

The 63 year-old disabled client had allowed the home health aide to purchase gas for transportation, but unfortunately the aide did not stop there.

On Saturday (9/2) Amanda Sued, age 30, of 203 East Maple Avenue in Newark was arrested for Petit Larceny after she charged $146 worth of merchandise at the KwikFill.

The initial case led to the theft on Monday (9/4) of more credit cards from the female client, resulting in charges of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree, and ID Theft to Obtain Goods.

It is alleged Sued used a Discover Card to charge $1554 worth of merchandise, $1065 on a Bank of America Card, $618 on a Kwik Fill Card and $1149 on a BJ’s Credit Card to purchase items at Walmart, Dollar General store, Wegman’s and Zoom Tan in Newark, for a total of $4386.

On Monday, Sued was arraigned in Newark Village Court and remanded to jail on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

Police did not report which home health aide service had placed Sued, who has an extensive criminal history.