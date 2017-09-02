Grateful County Applauds Volunteers of Flooding Event on Lake

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors, on Wednesday night, hosted an Appreciation event at Sodus Point Fire Hall for all the volunteers who worked so diligently and tirelessly during the months of flooding at Sodus Point and Huron.

The devastating flood event brought out “neighbors helping neighbors”, and countless Town, County and State emergency agencies, firefighters, and highway departments.

The impossible task of honoring them all was accomplished with local crowds and County officials expressing their thanks via Proclamations, Plaques, Awards…and cake.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve LeRoy, Supervisor of the Town of Sodus, opened the event with words of praise for all. He was aided by Supervisors on hand from Ontario, Rose, Galen, Huron, Arcadia, and County Fire Coordinator Rick Bond.

Joining in the praise of the responders and local volunteers were New York State Assemblyman Bob Oaks, and New York State Senator Pam Helming.

“I have only been in office for eight months, but most of my “firsts” have been in Wayne County,” Senator Helming noted. “I was here to see the devastation first hand and report back to State Agencies. “When I was told by one State official that the flooded area by Arney’s Marine was just ground water, I responded in colorful words, that I was standing in high water and the waves were lapping around me,” Pam explained. It was certainly a time of devastation and frustration.”

“I also learned that one should not ever over-promise. I told officials in Sodus Point that I would come down and fill sandbags with them. I had no idea how heavy they were and how hard a job it was. I think I may have filled two. I applaud those who were able to fulfill those efforts.”

Assemblyman Oaks said, “We are here to celebrate what people did – Neighbor to Neighbor. We wanted to take a breath to celebrate and thanks them all.”

The presenters also appreciated that the Sodus Point Fire Department was always open during the flooding. Volunteers poured in from more than one county to lend a hand. Town and County Highway Departments and Firefighters were constantly lending support and equipment.

Another agency honored for their incredible support was the National Guard. “I had never worked with the National Guard before and I will never forget their dedicated work here,” said Rick Bond.

“There is, we know, no “I” in team. I came forward and adopted this event as it unfolded. I grew up on the other side of the Bay. I know the area and I felt personally drawn to help,” Bond added.

Another group of volunteers who helped in a big way, were inmates from the Wayne County Jail. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts felt the need to respond with this workforce, and they showed their determination. “They (the inmates) have been honored by your kind words for them,” noted Sheriff Virts. “These are inmates with drug rehab issues and they may well be able to turn their lives around, by knowing they can be productive citizens.”

To show the magnitude of the volunteer efforts, these Proclamations of Appreciation were presented:

– Highway Departments in Huron, Macedon, Ontario, Sodus, Walworth, Williamson and Wolcott and Villages of Sodus and Sodus Point

– Ontario County Emergency Management Office

– New York State Department of Transportation

– New York National Guard and Naval Militia

– Wayne County Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator, County Highway, Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District

– Village of Sodus Point and Village of Sodus