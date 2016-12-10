Fatal Crash in Sodus

On 12/09/16, State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on State Route 104, east of the Barclay Road intersection, in the Town of Sodus, Wayne County, New York at approximately 5:54 p.m.

A 2000 Ford Taurus, operated by Leo Derosia, age 59, of 5655 Lasher Road, Wolcott, New York was traveling east on State Route 104. A 2016 GMC Terrain, operated by Jeremy A. Klein, age 37, of 6449 East Townline Road, Williamson, New York was traveling west on State Route 104.

The operator of the Ford Taurus lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered road and spun into the westbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by the GMC Terrain.

After impact, the Ford Taurus caught on fire. The operator of the Ford Taurus, Leo Derosia, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Sodus Town Ambulance and treated for burns to his head and lacerations. The front seat passenger in the Ford Taurus, Mareka Feely-Derosia (the vehicle operator’s wife), age 58, was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County Coroner Doctor David Hannan.

The operator and sole occupant of the GMC Terrain was uninjured. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Wallington, Sodus Center and Alton Fire Departments, Sodus Town Ambulance and Wayne County ALS. The cause of the collision is pending investigation.