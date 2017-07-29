“Extremely intoxicated” Lyons man goes berserk, jailed on NO Bail

State Police out of Lyons responded to a report of a loud disturbance at 70 water Street in Lyons at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday (7/26).

According to police, Rodger Foster, age 46, who resides at the apartment on his own, was “Extremely intoxicated.” He ripped down the drop ceiling and ripped out the wiring in the apartment. He also began throwing items in the apartment.

Foster, who has several felony convictions and is on parole, began fighting with the responding troopers. He reportedly kicked one of the troopers and was subsequently subdued. He was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Foster was arraigned in Lyons Court and remanded to jail on No Bail. More charges are pending. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday (7/31) and will reappear in Lyons Court on August 8th.