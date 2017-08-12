Endangering charge leads to bizarre arrest for Macedon couple

When Shane G. Ogden, age 38, of 2630 Canandaigua Road in Macedon was arrested on July 30th for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, it was only the beginning of what would turn out to be very bizarre follow up arrests.

In his original arrest, it is alleged Ogden sent a sexually explicit video of himself to a female acquaintance. In the video, a child in a playpen could be seen in the background watching Ogden. There did not appear to be any contact with the child, his daughter, in the video.

When police confiscated Ogden’s cell phone, an electronic forensic investigator was reviewing the evidence, and found more disturbing text messages on the phone. The messages were between Ogden and Karlee Jordan, age 18, also from 2630 Canandaigua Road in Macedon.

In the back and forth text messages, Ogden and Jordan were describing having sexual contact with a dog, what they have done, and what they wanted to do. Jordan admitted and confirmed the sexual contacts with their dogs and Ogden was charged based upon the data collected and Jordan’s statements. They were each charged with Sexual Misconduct and released on appearance tickets for Macedon Court on August 15. One part of the Sexual Misconduct, section 130.20 describes a person guilty of sexual misconduct when he/she engages in sexual conduct with an animal or dead human body.

If convicted, both Ogden and Jordan would have to register as sex offenders and could be sentenced up to one year in jail/probation/fine, or combination of sentencing.