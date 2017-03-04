Drugs found in vehicle that drove through Macedon house

Macedon Police are awaiting results of a blood test to charge the driver of a vehicle that careened through a ranch house, located at 2835 Route 350 in the Town of Macedon on Thursday (3/2) at 9:03 p.m.

The home, belonging to Daniel and Mikki Minguela, was extensively damaged when the vehicle, driven by Jared E. Jones, age 20, of Olympus Drive in Macedon, travelled 600-700 feet across the front yard before striking the house.

According to Macedon Police Chief John Colella, Mikki was sitting in a recliner in her living room when the car, which was westbound on Barnes Road, hit the house, spinning her chair around. She told police the children had just gone to bed and her husband was outside in the garage at the time of the incident. Jones was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and released after submitting to a blood test. Police confirmed they found both marijuana and other criminal drugs in the car following the crash. Charges are pending against Jones.

Macedon Town Engineer, Scott Allen responded to the scene and said the house was stable and would not have to be condemned. Workers began repairs on Friday. Macedon Police, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Macedon Center, South Macedon Fire and Macedon Ambulance also responded to the scene