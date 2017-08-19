Divisive special election in Walworth ends with No change of status for Town Clerk Position

At the equally anticipated and dreaded “Special Election” held in Walworth on Wednesday, August 16th, the voters spoke loudly.

On the issue of “Should the Town Clerk position be changed to an appointed rather than elected position?” Walworth voters chose to stay with an elected position. With a strong turnout, equal to or greater than many regular elections in the Town, voters handed down 1280 NO votes to just 184 YES. The Walworth Town Clerk position will remain an elected position for this year’s November elections. It is a four year term.

What caused the call for the special election? In November of 2016, the Town Board instituted an investigation into personnel issues regarding the Town Clerk’s office. An internal investigation supported complaints of misconduct and harassment under current Town Clerk Susie Jacobs. The investigation was conducted to “examine what was described as a long history of impropriety of the Walworth Town Clerk, Ms. Susie Jacobs,” according to the Town Board.

Following Ms. Jacobs unanimous censure by the Town Board, a letter with 229 signatures asked that residents have an opportunity to vote whether or not the position should stay as an elected official or be an appointed position. With a vote of 3 to 2, along party lines (3 Republicans, 2 Democrats), the special election plans moved forward.

An anonymous ‘VOTE NO’ mailing, along with numerous VOTE NO signs had appeared throughout the town in the weeks leading to last Wednesday’s vote. The town clerk discussion has been the hot topic at several meetings organized by the NO opposition.

Opinions ranged from the call of a “witchhunt”, while others felt that the Town Clerk’s sanctioning left the action of a public vote necessary. The cost of the Special election has also been a contentious issue. It was reported by Supervisor Marini that it cost the Town taxpayers $13,000.

Jacobs has been in office for 4 years, and her term ends 12/31/17. The Walworth Democrats are scheduled to hold their nominating caucus on Monday, August 21st. Assuming current Town Clerk Susie Jacobs, who is a Democrat, seeks reelection in November, she will face off against Republican Aimée Phillips, who garnered the nomination in July at the Republican caucus.

The Democrat Caucus will also bring out an expected candidate for Town Supervisor and Town Board members, as the Democrats have rallied hard around Susie, and would like to see the current Walworth board changed.

Republican Supervisor Patti Marini indicated that she will not allow the divisiveness of the special election to keep her from seeking re-election. She has been nominated by her party for re-election. Following the vote on Wednesday, Marini stated: “The decision to hold a Special Election was a very difficult one, but I believe that it required the residents of Walworth to weigh in on the matter and have the opportunity to cast their vote. That was achieved, the proposition was defeated and the position of Town Clerk will remain as an Elected Official. In my mind, that is what democracy is all about.”

Marini indicated that she will not run a negative campaign, but keep it professional, answering questions and discussing issues with constituents as she campaigns up to the November elections. The Supervisor position is a 4 year term. This would be Marini’s second term as Supervisor. She previously served 3 terms as a Town Council member.

Also up for re-election in November are the Town Board seats of Suzi Hawkins-Mance (Republican incumbent), and Judy Markowski (Democrat incumbent). Hawkins-Mance has already been nominated for re-election for her Council seat, and Karel Ambroz was nominated for a Town Board seat as well by the Republicans.,

Markowski has not officially indicated whether she will run again for her seat on the board, but Monday’s caucus will hold the answer. It is expected the Walworth Democrats will field a full slate for the November election.

Although the Town Clerk declined to officially comment on the Special Election outcome, she has addressed her feelings on the job often.

On her webpage, she expressed: “As a public official elected by the citizens of Walworth, I take very seriously my responsibility to keep and protect the public records of this Town, in compliance with the New York Constitution, the New York Statutes, administrative orders, and the code of the Town of Walworth.”