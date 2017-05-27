Deputy pleads guilty to Official Misconduct after sex case with woman charged with DWI

On Wednesday (5/24) at the Sodus Town Court, former Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, Devin Hall, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, an A class Misdemeanor, and was given a one year Conditional Discharge with fees and surcharges, and is under an 18 month Order Of Protection, to have no contact with the protected party.

Sources indicated that, back on January 1st, Hall was transporting an intoxicated Sodus woman back to her residence after processing her for a Driving While Intoxicated arrest. He allegedly was involved in an oral sex act with the girl. The incident came to light after Hall was called to a residence where the same girl was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Words were exchanged between the boyfriend and Hall, concerning the prior incident with the girl. During the confrontation the boyfriend was tasered. More police units responded and the prior sexual encounter with the girl came out. On February 11, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office became aware of allegations against Hall, through a third party.

Sheriff Virts immediately ordered an internal investigation and suspended Hall with pay pending results of that internal investigation. On February 21, 2017 after a thorough internal investigation, Sheriff Virts conducted a preliminary disciplinary hearing with Devin Hall, and pursuant to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, terminated Hall’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office. Hall, age 27, of Route 14 in Sodus had been with the Sheriff’s office since August of 2105. He was originally charged with misdemeanor charges: Official Misconduct, Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree and Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree. According to Wayne County District Attorney, Chris Bokelman, Hall pled guilty to the Official Misconduct, the highest of the charges he faced. The victim of the inappropriate acts that made up the misconduct was informed and approved of the disposition of the case before it occurred.

The case was scheduled for a hearing on the admissibility of Hall’s statements to law enforcement, but that hearing did not take place as Hall pleaded guilty.