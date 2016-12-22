Dad arrested for Assault involving 5 month old baby

State Police reported the arrest on Wednesday (12/21) of Jared A. Deboard, age 21, of 17 Phelps Street, Apt. 4 in Lyons for Assault 2nd and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On Monday (12/19) while at his residence and caring for his five month old daughter, Deboard yanked on the child’s leg causing the child to suffer a fracture to the right femur. Doctors also found multiple bruises on the baby’s forehead and abdomen and rib fractures in various stages on both sides of the child’s rib cage.

The baby’s 20 year-old mother took the child to visit relatives in Sodus and while there noticed her in pain and discovered injuries. The child was taken to Sodus Pediatrics and police were called.

The child was transported to Strong Hospital for treatment and is recovering. Jared, who is employed at the MacDonald’s Restaurant in Lyons, was arraigned at the Lyons Town Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

Deboard admitted to police what he did to the child and told police he could not handle the pressures confronting him and said he needed help. The couple is not married