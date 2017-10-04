Case of viral meningitis confirmed at Marion School District

The Marion School District has announced that they have a student diagnosed with viral meningitis in the 5th grade.

Common symptoms are, fever, poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, headache, stiff neck, lack of energy, sensitivity to bright lights. People at risk: weakened immune systems caused by disease, medications( chemo therapy), babies, children under 5.

Prevention is basically the same way to prevent colds and flu: wash your hands, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, stay home when you are sick.

More information may be found https://cdc.gov/meningitis/ viral.html