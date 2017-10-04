Wednesday, October 4th, 2017
Case of viral meningitis confirmed at Marion School District

The Marion School District has announced that they have a student diagnosed with viral meningitis in the 5th grade. 

Common symptoms are, fever, poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, headache, stiff neck, lack of energy, sensitivity to bright lights.  People at risk: weakened immune systems caused by disease, medications( chemo therapy), babies, children under 5.

Prevention is basically the same way to prevent colds and flu:  wash your hands, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, stay home when you are sick.

More information may be found   https://cdc.gov/meningitis/viral.html

Stress the importance to students about washing their hands and the above information.  Any questions feel free to contact Linda DePoint, Elementary School Nurse at 315-926-2431 or via email ldepoint@marioncs.org

