Canadaigua officer/attorney selected as new part-time Assistant District Attorney

Assistant part-time District Attorney (AD) Cynthia Kukuvka resigned to become the law clerk for newly elected County Court Judge Rick Healy. This left a hole in the staff of Acting Wayne County District Attorney, Chris Bokelman.

Bokelman needed a seasoned lawyer to fill the position. Kukuvka handled the Courts in Sodus (Judge Putnam); Williamson (Judge Stritzel); Ontario (Judge Higgins); Walworth (Judge Young); and Marion (Judge Bonafede).

After conducting interviews, one candidate for the AD job emerged. Scott Kadien, a practicing attorney since February of 2010, was appointed by Bokelman.

Scott graduated from the University of Buffalo Law School in May 2009, with a concentration in Criminal Law; and he previously obtained his Master of Criminal Justice Degree from Boston University in 2006. He is presently a Detective Sergeant with the Canandaigua Police Department, and and adjunct professor at Finger Lakes Community College. While working as a Police Officer and attending Law School, Scott also interned with the District Attorney’s Office in Ontario County.

Acting District Attorney Chris Bokelman said: “It was clear to me, during the hiring process, that Scott has already demonstrated an exceptional level of focus and drive to achieve what he has accomplished in his career. Being able to bring in someone to our District Attorney’s Office with the multiple levels of experience that Scott has, was obviously a good fit for the type of work he’ll be doing as an Assistant District Attorney. It should also make for a quick and smooth transition, benefiting the Office’s ability to provide good representation for the People of our County, which is what I am focused on making sure this Office continues to provide.” Scott, whose law career focused in Family Court, started with the Wayne County DA’s Office several weeks ago, has now officially taken the reins in Cythnia Kukuvka’s courts. He has been a police officer for 21 years and has been with Canandaigua for the past 15 years.