Arcadia mother and daughter arrested after selling heroin out of in home daycare

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with members of the Wayne Narcotics Enforcement Team reports the arrest of a mother and daughter team who have been selling heroin out of an in home daycare in the Town of Arcadia.

After a two month long investigation into the sales of heroin from a Town of Arcadia home Deputies report the arrest of Erin M. Siler age 34 of Arcadia Zurich Norris Road and Sheila M. Detaeye (Siler) age 52 of the same address. This address is a current in home daycare named Erin Siler’s Daycare. On three different occasions undercover officers purchased heroin from both Erin Siler and Sheila Detaeye at this residence, with one of the times children being present.

Erin Siler is charged with three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and two counts of Conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Sheila Detaeye is charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and two counts of Conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Both women were arraigned in the Town of Arcadia Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of bail. Both women will appear in the Town of Arcadia Court at a later date to answer their charges.