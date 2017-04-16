Accident in Macedon claims one life

One man is dead after a 2 car accident in the Town of Macedon on Saturday.

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported that, on Saturday at 5:21pm, Donald Kneeland, age 83, was traveling southbound, across Route 31, when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Kneeland was leaving the Macedon Shopping Plaza on Wilson Road, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Thomas Hutchison, age 49, who had the right of way. It was reported that Hutchinson was unable to stop and hit Kneeland’s vehicle.

Don Kneeland died from his injuries after being transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

There is an ongoing investigation into the accident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by South Macedon Fire Department, Macedon Center Fire Department, and Macedon Town Ambulance.