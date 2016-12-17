Battle between Walworth Town Board and Town Clerk turning nasty

There have been bad feelings between the Town of Walworth Board and the Town Clerk’s Office for years. The Times has asked the Town Supervisor, Mrs. Patti Marini, and the Town Clerk, Mrs. Susie Jacobs, some difficult questions to explain to the public what they perceive are the reasons for resident and employee complaints, as well as support for the Clerk’s office.

Since so many letters and responses have come in…we have chosen to allow responses from both.

Why has the Town Clerk’s Office been closed so much lately.

Supervisor Marini responded that the Town was informed by Michael Jacobs (Mrs. Jacob’s husband) that the Town Clerk’s Office would be closed on October 11, 2016 as Mrs. Jacobs was injured at a Walworth Lions Club function on October 8, 2016.

Susie Jacobs agreed that she was working at a fundraiser with the Lions Club on October 8th. When one of the members backed his truck up to load things in from the event, she had opened the lift-gate and it failed to stay up, crashing down on her head with what she stated was 100s of pounds of force

“This caused a serious concussion and I have been under medical supervision since. As my medical provider allows for more hours to be worked, I will be in the Office more. Since I have been ordered by my Doctor not to use any flat screen devise, this is when my Deputy can help.”

How have residents been able to get licenses and permits done?

“Currently, I am in 3pm – 5pm and always welcome calls on my cell phone 585-230-2649,” noted the Clerk. She went on to say that “recently, funding from the Clerks’ Office has been removed and allocated for a new employee in another department by the Town Board and in fact, my current Deputy has been helping as she can and they refuse to pay her. Although the Town Board set office hours to be 9 am – 5 pm, they took the funds out of both the 2016 & 2017 budgets for that to happen.”

The Supervisor stated that the current situation is that the Town Clerk is not keeping regular office hours. “Here is how it is working: The Town Clerk’s Office receives license renewals in the mail routinely and the Building Department processes various building permits which are still being done. The issue we face is if an individual would like to pay by cash. The Town Clerk’s Office has a town mailbox in a secure location where items can be placed if they are dropped off. Mrs. Jacobs has instructed the Supervisor’s Clerk to give out her cell phone number if there is something that the public requires from her office. This information has been posted on the Town Clerk’s Office door by someone other than our Town staff.” She noted that there have been occasions where either Mrs. or Mr. Jacobs have called the Supervisor’s Clerk to inform the Town if, or when, the Town Clerk’s Office will be open, but Marini said that information has not been provided every day since Mrs. Jacobs’ was injured.

Mrs. Jacobs reported that her husband called and spoke with the receptionist each day during the first two weeks following her injury and provided details about how she was, if she would be in, and if her Deputy would be in during that time. She said they also posted on the office window and slider a notice of hours open and sent updates to the receptionist with hours. “I don’t understand why residents didn’t receive answers about the Office and hours. You might also note that I sent and you published a letter about my accident in the Times that included my cell phone number,” said Susie.

“If we are given specific information as to the hours that the Town Clerk’s Office will be open, that is what we share with the public. We have heard that the Town Clerk intends to be on vacation the last two weeks of December, 2016. The Town Board cannot require her to have her office open unless it passes a local law, which the Town Board may be forced to do,” responded the Supervisor. By law, the Town Clerk is not required to be there.” said Patti Marini.

How many times has the clerk been out on disability due to injuries, during her term?

Mrs. Jacobs contends that she is not out on disability, but only on a reduced work schedule as ordered by her medical doctors. “Because I am not in the office, doesn’t mean I am not working. My last log for NYS showed I worked 37 days in a month of 20 work days,” stated the Clerk.

Marini discussed the clerk’s downtime. “The October 8, 2016 injury of Mrs. Jacobs happened outside of her work for the Town of Walworth. As an elected official, Mrs. Jacobs will receive her pay ($46,041) for 2016 whether she is in the office or not. That is a provision of New York General Municipal Law that an elected official’s salary cannot be reduced during the term of office. This also applies to previous years when Susie Jacobs does not come into the office.”

It was noted that Mrs. Jacobs hadfiled 4 claims for Workers Compensation during her terms as Receiver of Taxes and as Town Clerk. “Due to privacy laws, I am not able to comment further regarding the nature of the injuries, the status of any of the claims nor the financial impact of those specific claims on the taxpayers of the Town of Walworth,” stated Marini.

The Supervisor reported that, during preparation of the 2017 Budget the board received notification that their premium for the 2017 for Worker’s Compensation went up $57,000 over our 2016 premium for all of our Workers’ Compensation claims. The Town participates in the self-funded Workers’ Compensation plan through Wayne County.

What is the reason for so many deputies being let go or leaving?

As explained by the Town Supervisor, the Town Clerk alone, by law, has the ability to appoint, discipline or terminate a 1st Deputy Town Clerk. The Town Board does not have this power and can only make recommendations to the Town Clerk. Wayne County Civil Service only permits one (1) exempt appointed Deputy Town Clerk.

The NYS Town Law says that the 1st Deputy Town Clerk shall serve without compensation from the town unless otherwise provided by the town board. In other words, the Town Board is the authority charged with determining whether a Deputy Town Clerk is a compensated position. The Town Board has to act to establish compensation if any will be paid to a Deputy Town Clerk.

“Since Mrs. Jacobs took office in 2005 as Town Clerk there have been 9 deputy town clerks or clerks in the Town Clerk’s Office. Upon being elected to office, the Town Clerk did not appoint the Deputy Town Clerk of the sitting Town Clerk, Marcia Englert. Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Jacobs has terminated the employment of at least 5…3 have resigned and 1 has retired.”

Jacobs gave this explanation “Throughout my time as Town Clerk, I have always tried to help others have a professional career as well. It takes over a year to learn the duties of the Clerks’ Office. The way documents are handled and protected is very specific and governed by NYS Law, the office adheres to these laws to protect our residents. Some Deputies have retired, some learned well and went on to careers with a more defined career path with better pay, and some couldn’t handle the responsibility.”

Mrs. Jacobs discussed the training and responsibilities of a Deputy this way. “The job is highly specific in terms of how documents and records need to be handled due to State law. The overall duties take over a year to learn and understand. Deputies are able to preform tasks in which they have reached competency. The protection of the Towns’ vital records and documents is a serious issue. Every State audit of the Clerks’ Office has been passed with flying colors. This is due to the uniform standards in the office being enforced,” explained the Clerk.

Marini presented the concerns of the Town Board: “Due to numerous complaints and concerns of the Town Board regarding the high rate of turnover, the potential exposure to lawsuits and other related increased costs to the Town as a result of this turnover, the Town Board on November 3, 2016 authorized the Town Attorneys to con-duct an investigation related to, among other things, the constant turnover in the Town Clerk’s Office.”

As an elected official, is the Town Board able to require the Town Clerk to make her office accessible to the public?

The Town Board can only set the hours of the office of the Town Clerk if it passes a local law. However, The Town Board cannot require the Town Clerk to work those hours. Marini said: “Historically, funding has been provided for a deputy town clerk, but because of complaints and concerns raised throughout Mrs. Jacobs’ term as Town Clerk, the Town Board removed the funding for a deputy town clerk on October 10, 2016 after Mrs. Jacobs terminated the most recent deputy town clerk at 9:08 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2016 by a text message to the deputy town clerk.

Is there any recourse?

Under the law, the Town Board’s authority to do anything here is very limited. However, there are a few options available to the Town Board in this matter, according to Marini. Removing funding is one option. Continue to fund the deputy town clerk and hope that the Town Clerk is not exposing the Town residents to a potential lawsuit. The Town Clerk could appoint an existing Town Employee to act as a deputy town clerk and give them full authority to do all of the duties of the Town Clerk in her absence.

There is one other option, which is subject to a referendum. That option is having a vote by the residents in Town to approve changing the term of the Town Clerk from an elected office to an appointed office. One other option is to have the Town Board call a Special Meeting and appoint someone to be in the office when the Town Clerk is not available. This appointment would only last until the Town Clerk was available. Example, the Town Clerk is not in the office, the Town Board has to call a Special Meeting, notify the media, hold a meeting and appoint a deputy town clerk to act until the Town Clerk is able to perform her duties. As soon as the Town Clerk is able to perform her duties, the appointment ceases. If that inability occurs the next day, the Town Board would have to again begin the appointment process over. As Mrs. Jacobs’ has indicated that she is available by cell phone, the Town Board would not be able to appoint someone even though she is not physically reporting to the Town Board. This would not be a solution to the issue.

The Town Board is working with the Town Attorneys to explore what legal options are available to ensure that the taxpayers of our town are having their needs met and to address the dysfunction in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Another issue that the Town Board has faced is that the Town Clerk has exceeded the budgeted funds for at least 3 fiscal years with the high rate of turnover in her office. If the terminated employee applies for and is approved to receive Unemployment payments, that money is still an expense for the Town Clerk’s Office and, as there are usually no unemployment funds budgeted for the Town Clerk’s office, if that payment is required, it needs to come from the Town Clerk’s personnel budget lines. As we cannot reduce the salary of the Town Clerk, the remaining line is the Deputy Town Clerk line.

Section 30 of the New York State Town Law states that the deputy town clerk “shall serve without compensation from the town, unless otherwise provided by the town board.” Thus, pursuant to this provision, where a town board does not approve a salary for a deputy town clerk, or acts to defund that position if previously funded, he or she must serve without compensation. As to concerns about liability, the Town is confident that it is acting in accordance with the law. In fact, the Town is more concerned with protecting the Town and its taxpayers from facing liability or lawsuits as a result of the constant turnover in the Town Clerk’s office and the complaints related to that. Something had to be done, and the Town Board acted with its limited authority.

Marini concluded, “The public, as you know, is extremely frustrated with the situation. Unfortunately, Town Law, places constraints on the Town Board’s ability to address the issue. The Town Board is also frustrated with the situation and we encounter problems daily because of the Town Clerk’s absence from the Town Hall. Many of the Town Offices require processing of payment for programs, licenses and permits. We are faced with having to require payments for these items to be made by check. It is an unfortunate situation and hopefully one that will be resolved by the return of the Town Clerk working the regular office hours that she was elected to perform. We all know that there is additional time that is required for elected officials to put in, whether it is attending meetings in the evening or on weekends, but that is what the people of the Town of Walworth trust our Elected Officials to do. In my opinion, an elected office is not a 9 AM to 5 PM job. It is also my opinion that the responsibilities of Elected Office really can be a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week, 52 weeks a year commitment,” commented Marini.

The Town is telling the public that, as an elected Town Clerk, Mrs. Susie Jacobs herself determines what hours she works, and if there is a reason that she cannot perform those duties, she is not required by law to come into her office and provide the services she was elected to provide.

“Mrs. Jacobs is the only one responsible for making sure that the work of the Town Clerk’s Office gets done in her absence and to see that the public’s needs are met, but, in my opinion, that is clearly not happening,” Marini contends. It is the voters of the Town that the Town Clerk answers to. If the public does not like the way that the Town Clerk’s office is being run, then their recourse is their vote,” according to the Supervisor. “Because of the way that the law is written, the Town Board has no authority to discipline the Town Clerk if she does not choose to come to work or perform her other responsibilities.”

Marini said that it is frustrating, and some individuals upset and take their frustration out on the Town Staff. But she contends that they (The Town staff) are doing the best to provide the public with the information they have.

Jacobs noted that the Town Board hired and managed Deputy II’s. “The low salary has also been an issue for the amount of work and despite requests to the Town Board, they have refused to increase the pay. I have never received any feedback from exit interviews conducted by the Town, so I only know what Deputies have told me,” said the Clerk. “I have always worked far more hours that 9 – 5, as demonstrated in my State reporting. My Doctor said that in order to recover without permanent damage, I can only work per their allowance based on my current condition,” said Susie. Mrs. Jacobs expects to increase her hours as her doctors allow.