15 Macedon cases solved with the arrest of three men

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of Brad Greule, age 20, of Washington Street in Palmyra, currently in the Wayne County jail on unrelated charges; Romeo Fox, age 29, of Sheraton Drive in the Town of Greece and Kolin Crouse, age 20, of Kent Street in Palmyra, based on a 22 count indictment.

The charges stem from a 2015 crime spree in which the three allegedly burglarized a number of homes and entered unlocked vehicles in the south-east part of Macedon and neighboring Ontario County. The trio allegedly stole a number of hunting bows, hunting apparel, guns, money, credit cards, marijuana, cigarettes, alcohol, gasoline, and other items. The three are being charged with:

Four counts of Burglary in the Second Degree; one Count of Burglary in the Third Degree; two counts of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, four counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree; two counts of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree; one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree; eight counts Petit Larceny; one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third degree; and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Greule was arraigned in Wayne County Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail. Fox and Crouse were held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Macedon Police were assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Greece Police, Monroe County Probation, and the Palmyra Police Department.

This investigation cleared approximately 15 cases by the Macedon Police Department. Their next court appearance date is October 26th.