Upstate NY groups getting $60M in US funds to help homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) More than three dozen organizations across upstate New York will be splitting $60 million in federal funding for programs that address local homelessness.

U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday that the funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to 38 organizations that can quickly find new housing for homeless individuals and families and promote programs that encourage self-sufficiency.

The two New York Democrats say supporting the organizations can make “a real dent” in homelessness across the state.

The largest allocation , $13.7 million, will go to groups in the Capitol region, with more than half of the funding earmarked for Albany County. Western New York and the Rochester-Finger Lakes region are each getting $12 million, followed by $11 million for central New York.

