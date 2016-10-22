Times of Wayne County
State and Nation

Power companies file suit challenging NY nuclear subsidies

October 22, 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Power companies have sued New York utility regulators over the state’s approval of billions of dollars in subsidies for aging nuclear plants.

The suit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday argues the state’s subsidies interfere with the federal government’s role in regulating electricity rates, and will burden the ratepayers who will foot the bill.

The subsidies could cost nearly $8 billion over 12 years.

Plaintiffs include the owners of natural gas and coal plants such as Eastern Generation LLC and NRG Energy Inc.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the subsidies will keep plants running while New York transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

State Public Service Commission Chairwoman Audrey Zibelman says dismissed the lawsuit as a “frivolous” effort by the fossil fuel industry.

  • theproducer4

    there is no movement on nuke waste disposal. none. where will it go, right now its looking like the lake will get it. so lets make more because we’ll be dead by then and who cares as long as we line our pockets for a couple hours.

  • sc4ram

    Prod, you are being flamboyantly alarmist and as a result miss-leading. You conjure a false image of acres of nuclear waste contaminating us right down to our toothbrushes which is false. First of all , compared to other sources, coal, oil for example, which generate tons of pollution into the air, these nuclear plants run for generations and in most cases generate waste that takes up less than a quarter-acre to store. Nobody is “dumping” anything into the lake. If you gave this a honest critique you might have a issue with the Gov taking action to subsidize this (although a honest critique would condemn subsidies for less effective sources of energy like wind and solar.) Its ironic that this summer the Governor, who has opposed hydrofracking (a source of cleaner energy and a huge job and economic potential for basket case of a NYS economy) advocated impractical “renewable” energy, had to issue emergency orders this summer to deal with a potential shortages of power. Somebody must of briefly sobered up in Albany and realized if these plants go off line, there could be massive brown-outs during peak usage not to mention the job loss in places like Oswego. Even in a rigged environment a Democrat might have problems getting re-elected in that scenario. Nuclear power and its infinitesimal (by comparison) waste is well understood and can be stored safely. The French have invented a procedure to reprocess it by the way. Lets not do something stupid like Angela Merkle did in Germany , shut down the nuke plants and wake up one morning being hostage to Putin and Russian Natural Gas,…..

  • theproducer4

    “well understood and can be stored safely” I question that as it is stored on site at the lakes edge, has a 25,000 yr. half life, longer than humans have been here. There is no known disposal procedure. So to make more is tempting but is it prudent?
    I know you are honest but my focus is different than yours. I truly believe the private companies will run from these investments as soon as their gov subsidies are limited. Now there is no liability coverage other than gov promises.