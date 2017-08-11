Wolcott Village Meeting Tues., August 8, 2017

The Village of Wolcott’s village board meeting on Tuesday became somewhat tense during the public comment portion of the meeting when a village resident questioned the board on their road maintenance schedule.

Allan Gow, who moved to the village in November, read aloud a list of 13 areas that he felt are in need of roadwork and pressed the board on when it would get done.

Highway Superintendent Nick Rizzo told Gow that the roads they choose to repair each year are determined partly by the number of cars that travel on them each day. Rizzo estimated that the list Gow read off would cost nearly $4 million to complete.

Mayor Chris Henner told Gow that they are always open to suggestions but asked him why he was coming across as angry. Gow apologized and said that he was just irritated because he felt like he was being dismissed.

Village Clerk Lori Tyler told the board that she received a bill from an employee’s past medical bill that the village needed to pay or else their checking account would be frozen.

Henner questioned why the bill was coming back to the village and not the employee.

Tyler said that she has tried fighting it and they had no choice to pay it.

The board approved the payment of $1,100 and said that they need to what they can to ensure it never happens again.

Rizzo told the board that his department has been busy with all their routine work and noted that they’ve replaced 17 worn out stop signs with three left to go.

Rizzo said that the Wayne County Highway Department has been helping the village clean catch basins but that they keep getting called away on other jobs. Rizzo suggested that if the county can’t put in enough time that the village should rent a machine to do it themselves.

The board thanked Ron Yancy for painting the fire hydrants in the village.

The next Village of Wolcott board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, at 7:00 p.m.

by Jordan Burnett