Williamson Town Meeting Tues., Sept. 12, 2017

A Work Session of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson, County of Wayne and State of New York was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, following the Worksession and called to order at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 by Supervisor Verno with the Pledge of Allegiance

A Public Hearing regarding Local Law #3-2017, amending Chapter 123, “Parks” was held. No one had any questions or comments. The Public Hearing was closed

A Public Hearing regarding Local Law #4-2017, amending Chapter 81, “Drainage” was held. No one had any questions or comments. The Public Hearing was closed

A Public Hearing regarding Local Law #5-2017, to repeal Chapter 32, “Parks” No one had any questions or comments. The Public Hearing was closed

The board agreed to hire John Jackson for lawn mowing of the Town facilities. His date of hire was August 23, 2017 at $12.24 per hour.

The board reappointed Todd Brennessel to the Board of Assessment Review. The term of office will be for five years, from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2022.

The Town Clerk presented the 2018 Tentative Budget to the Board.

SALARY SCHEDULE OF ELECTED OFFICIALS 2018

TOWN SUPERVISOR $34,863

TOWN COUNCIL (4) each $ 6,071

TOWN CLERK $52,229

TOWN JUSTICE (2) each $27,604

SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS $61,876

The board adopted Local Law #3, 2017 to amend Chapter §123, Parks.

Bids for the WWTP Sludge Drying Bed Enclosure project were awarded to

Secor of Savannah for the Total Amount of $119,583.

Supervisor Verno announced an information meeting has been scheduled on September 27, 2017 from 7 – 9 PM regarding Farmland Protection. Lorna Wright with the Genesee Land Trust Co. will be doing a presentation.

Supervisor Verno also announced the Town Board Meeting scheduled for September 26, 2017 has been cancelled.

Meeting was adjourned.