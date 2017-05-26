Williamson Town Meeting Tues., May 23, 2017

A Work Session of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson, County of Wayne and State of New York was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Supervisor Verno, made a motion seconded by Councilman Bixby to enter into Executive Session to discuss an employment issue at 7:01 PM. The motion was carried.

Supervisor Verno, made a motion seconded by Councilman Gowan to return to open session at 7:25 PM. The motion was carried.

The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, following the Worksession and called to order at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 by Supervisor Verno with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Comment: No one wished to comment.

The consent agenda was accepted.

Resolution was adopted for Abundant Solar Power (NY) LLC to make application for grant funds for 2017 for a 2MW Solar Energy System to be located on a 16 acre site at 4794 Route 104 in a Transitional Commercial (C-2) zoning district. The project is intended to provide solar (green) power to service any existing needs of the Town of Williamson’s Commercial, Institutional, and Residential housing developments, Fire Halls and municipal buildings at a lower cost under a purchase of service agreement for the next 25 years as well as provide excess power to other remote users as a community economic and environmental benefit ; And NYSERDA requires all grant applicants to obtain the consent of appropriate Local Municipal Board to act as Lead Agency to insure compliance with SEQRA as part of their grant application. The Town Board has caused to be prepared appropriate Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) pursuant to SEQRA regulations ; and intends to review the proposed action and ollow through with SEQRA requirements accordingly.

The board voted to increase the charge for the purchase of a cemetery lot at Sunnyside Cemetery The cost per lot will become $600.00 upon adoption of this motion.

The Town Clerk was directed to advertise that the Town offices will be closed on July 3rd and 4th, 2017 for the July 4th holiday.

They also directed the Town Clerk to advertise to receive applications for a full-time building inspector/code enforcement officer. The advertisement will appear in the official Town papers the weeks of May 28 and June 4, 2017. This will be a provisional position dependent upon passing the Civil Service Exam. Applications will be accepted until June 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

The Town Board approved the disposal of dirt as per Consent to Entry and Release of Liability Agreement at 5589 Ridge Chapel Road, in the Town of Williamson.

Bills were authorized to be paid.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:37 P.M