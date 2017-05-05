Williamson Town Meeting Tues, April 25, 2017

A Work Session of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson, County of Wayne and State of New York was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Worksession. Discussion: Possible new Reservoir with Wayne County and other towns

The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment

The board entered into an Executive Session to discuss a contractual matter at 7:06 PM. The board returned to open session at 7:17 PM.

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, following the Worksession and called to order at 7:30 PM on Tuesday April 25, 2017 by Supervisor Verno with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board issued the junk yard operating license for 4936 Route 104 LLC, Wilbert’s Pick & Pull Auto Parts. The license will be a one-year renewable beginning April 1, 2017. A recommendation for the granting of the license has been received from the Building Inspector/Zoning Officer.

Councilman Bixby made a motion, seconded by Councilman Gowan, to employ the services of T·Y·Lin International for architectural and engineering services at the Town Complex. The services will include conceptual design, construction documents and construction administrative services for the proposed alteration of the Court Clerk’s office. The total cost for the conceptual design and construction documents will be $1,850.00 with the remaining services if needed at an hourly rate. The motion was carried.

Councilman Bixby presented the following Resolution and moved its adoption. It was seconded by Councilman Gowan. WHEREAS: Mr. Provinzano has been issued a stop work order for the basement apartment(s) until such time that a building permit is obtained, WHEREAS: It reasonably appears that the continued occupation of the basement apartment(s) is a clear and imminent danger to life, and WHEREAS: the Code Enforcement officer by the powers vested in him under the Uniform Code and the Town Code of the Town of Williamson, can order the vacating of the premises. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: Mr. Provinzano is ordered to remove said tenants from the basement apartment(s) due to the seriousness of these violations by no later than May 5, 2017 and that in failing to do so, the Code Enforcement Officer shall post the basement apartment(s) as not fit for human habitation and shall remove the tenants from there until such time that the basement apartment(s) is brought into full code compliance. With one Nay Vote from Councilman Thomas Watson, the resolution was declared adopted

The board voted to employ the services of MRB Group for engineering services at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. These services will include concept design, the design phase and the bidding phase of the proposed project of a semi-open cover for the sludge drying beds at the WWTP. The cost for these services will total $18,450.00.

The board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement with Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority for the sale of water. The agreement exceeds all previous agreements with the WCWSA and will be in effect through 2021.

The board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement for the sale and purchase of water with the Town of Sodus, Village of Sodus Point, Village of Sodus, Town of Williamson and the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority.

Supervisor Verno announced that since a State of Emergency for the Town of Williamson was declared on Friday, April 21, 2017, it allows orders such as restricted boat traffic etc Also, Wayne County and Town of Sodus are providing 30,000 and 500 sandbags, sand, and a filler and will also provide help with filling them, making them available to Town residents by Thursday April 27, 2017. We will be sharing these with the Town of Ontario. The Town cannot help with the placement of the sandbags, only Town residents can do so legally. The state of Emergency can be rescinded at any time.

Meeting adjourned at 7:49 P.M.