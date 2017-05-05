Williamson School Meeting Wed., April 26, 2017

The April 26, 2017 meeting of the Williamson Central School District Board of Education was opened by President Caroline Jackson with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

Student Representative, Allyson Wieser, reported on recent events at the high school. She highlighted the Prism Concert, several Modified, JV and Varsity sporting events that included tennis, softball, baseball and track. The year is coming to an end as the fourth marking period begins.

Under reports from District Administrators, Kate Avery, High School Principal, highlighted Patrick Tyler and Erica Hernandez for the flexibility and willingness to help cover some classes at the high school during recent staffing adjustments. Hilary Chaya, High School Assistant Principal, highlighted the Prism Concert and the fantastic job done by Patrick Tyler and Meaghan Piccarreto in organizing the event. She said it is a great evening for students creating paintings and those on the instrumental and vocal side. She also highlighted the AV Interns for the great job they did providing technology support by managing the lights and sound for the concert.

Ellen Saxby, Elementary School Principal, highlighted the High School Jazz Band for practicing with the 4th grade band during one of their recent band rehearsals. She highlighted Caitlin Doi for directing and providing students with different experiences and Patrick Tyler who performed with the students.

Karen Hoody, Elementary School Assistant Principal, thanked Rhonda Tuchrelo, Rebeccah Klejment, and Nancy Jordan for organizing a grandparent reading room. Twice a week grandparents come in and read with 1st & 2nd graders and the students really enjoy it. She also highlighted the Elementary School Curriculum Night for April 27th. Their theme is: Night at the Museum and each grade level will have its own special focus area.

John Fulmer, Middle School Principal, highlighted the monthly Middle School Forum that was introduced this school year. He stated it has been a collaborative effort with teachers and it’s an opportunity to use the time to discuss pertinent topics, share celebratory moments, and reminders with students.

Kate Taylor, Middle School Assistant Principal, recognized Kelly Dixon and John Fulmer for organizing the upcoming Math exams, and Cathie Abdunnasir for her efforts organizing the Learning Fair. She also stated the Middle School Forum has provided a sense of community for students and also recognized Ann Dewhirst for always being on point, being helpful, and working to her best capacity.

Wanda Miller, Director of Pupil Personnel, shared highlights of recent special needs students and their success stories. Rachel Liberatore, Administrative Intern, reported on the Middle School Pathways Committee; they recently highlighted Careers and Agriculture, and Environmental Science. Guest speakers included Christine VanGee and Hannah Ferland, who spoke to students about their experiences. Rachel said this is a great opportunity and experience for 8th graders and thanked members of the Pathways Committee and everyone else for their involvement.

Superintendent Macaluso highlighted everyone’s involvement in the recent Middle School play “Wizard of Oz”. He had previewed skits performed for Elementary School students the day before. He and his wife, Monica, attended one of the evening performances and he said it was absolutely amazing. Dr. Macaluso reported about the recent site visit with Education Elements. Walk-throughs occurred at all three of the buildings and it went very well. He said the trainer was thrilled with the observations and stated the district is further advanced in this initiative. The Superintendent said it has been amazing to see the transformation and that is has been a worthwhile venture. In September, the district will be launching the first and second wave of Personalized Learning. Board Committee reports included updates on Middle School Curriculum Night, Middle School Musical, PTSA Meeting, High School Curriculum Night, Prism Concert, Building and Grounds Meeting, and Code of Conduct .

Gary Barno, School Business Administrator, opened his sixth budget presentation with an overview of reserve funds, a 10 year budget versus state aid history, effect of the STAR exemption and highlights of the budget summary for the 2017-2018 proposed budget. This budget presentation and previous presentations can be found on our website at: www.williamsoncentral.org/budget. The Public Hearing on the Budget and a presentation regarding our capital project is scheduled for May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. in the Williamson Middle School Cafeteria, with the Annual Budget and Capital Project both to be voted on Tuesday, May 16th from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Williamson Middle School Cafeteria.

Karen Hoody, Elementary School Assistant Principal, provided a presentation to the Board on the McKinney Vento Education of Homeless Children. The purpose is to assist any students of families that are homeless and have lost their regular, fixed and adequate housing. Every school district has a McKinney Vento liaison and Karen is the liaison for Williamson. She highlighted the process and steps involved when registering new students and the residency questionnaire that is part of every registration to ensure homeless students receive the services needed to succeed in school.

The Board approved several CSE case summaries and received a monthly report from SRO Klinkman.

Under the Consent Agenda, the Board approved several volunteers, a chief election inspector, election inspectors to serve in dual roles as election inspectors/poll clerks/assistant clerks, and the following:

Resignations:

• Resignation of Elizabeth Shadduck, Teacher Aide, effective April 28, 2017

• Resignation of Joseph Schuessler, Long Term Substitute Music Teacher, and Extra-Curricular appointment as Drama Club Advisor, effective April 19, 2017

Appointment:

• Kristen Collins, Middle School Counselor, for two days of work at her daily rate during the month of

June 2017 as part of the transition to returning as an 11 month employee, effective July 2017

Change in Appointments:

• Joseph Montondo from Probationary to Permanent Part-time Teacher Aide, effective April 11, 2017

• Kathy Kramer from Probationary to Permanent Part-time Food Service Helper, effective April 13, 2017

• Alexandra Durfee from Probationary to Permanent Part-time Food Service Helper, effective April 12, 2017

• Carol Saile from Probationary to Permanent Part-time Bus Monitor, effective April 5, 2017

• Jimmy Nikolevski from Provisional to Probationary Full-time Head Custodian, effective April 17, 2017

The Board discussed Old Business that included the Board Guideline Document, Policy Update, Video Recording of Board Meetings, Alternate Board meeting locations, Public Board Packet, Agreements with the Town Field Use, Town Park and School Property, SRO Community Survey, UPK-12 Learning – Health & Wellness Fair, summer dates for the workshops, and reviewed the High School Student Survey Questions for Focus Groups.

New Business included:

• Approval of the 2017-2018 School Calendar

• Discussion of Board of Education Meetings for the 2017-2018 school year

• Voting on the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Administrative Budget and officers for the 2017-2018 school year

• Confirmed the date and participation of the focus groups at the High School

• Discussion of summer dates of July 24-26, 2017 for Board workshops

• Approval of the Williamson Foreign Language Club Trip to France & Spain, February 16-24, 2019