Walworth Town Meeting Thurs., Sept. 21, 2017

Supervisor Marini called a regular meeting of the Walworth Town Board to order at 7:30 PM in the Walworth Town Hall Meeting Room. For the record Councilman Pembroke was absent. Meeting minutes from the September 7, 2017 board meeting and the September 14, 2017 special board meeting were approved, as presented, as was the August, 2017 Supervisor’s Report.

Reported communications included a letter from Mr. John Edlund commending the Parks & Recreation Department, as well as the Walworth Seely Library, for how well run both departments are, how above and beyond the staff go, and all the wonderful programs both departments offer. A second letter was received form Ms. Dawn Landes who expressed her dissatisfaction with the recent Special Election, noting the monies could have been better spent to benefit the town. A Press Release from the Wayne County Clerk, Mr Mike Jankowski, and Wayne County Sheriff was also received, announcing SAFE Act Pistol Permit Re-certification Information Meetings which are free and open to the public. All meetings will be held at 7:00 PM and a full list of meeting dates and locations can be found on the Town of Walworth’s Facebook page and website, and are also listed in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Press Releases. A third letter regarding an upcoming Vietnam War Commemorative Ceremony to be held in Wayne County on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM in the Palmyra VFW Post #6778 and brunch will be served. Lastly an email was received from Lindsay Gerstenslager, the District Manager of Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District, regarding frequently asked questions about manure storage. All communications were accepted and filed by the board. No public comment was received.

During Committee Reports, Supervisor Marini reported that the Justice Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, September 25th, Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th due to training, however the office will have extended hours on Thursday, September 28th from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Additionally she noted that payments can be left in the drop box outside the office any time. Supervisor Marini also reported that she has been attending Farmland Preservation Grant Application requirement informational meetings and invited board members to attend, as well. Lastly Supervisor Marini clarified that the “Sit with the Supervisor” meetings have been organized to offer additional times for the public to meet with the supervisor. Acknowledging a request from “Walworth United” not to turn the meetings into a political arena, she assured the public that this is not the intention of these meetings.

Councilwoman Hawkins-Mance shared that the Friends of Walworth Parks gave a generous donation on the amount of $2,000.00 for the upcoming Harvest Moon Festival. She noted that the monies were raised through various fund-raisers throughout the year such as chicken bbqs, bake sales and booths in various town festivals.

Discussion was held regarding John’s Park, with Supervisor Marini stating that old correspondence between the developer and former Town of Walworth Parks & Recreation Director, Ms. Deb Germain was found. The letter from Ms. Germain recommended that the park remain a green space without playground equipment, restrooms or organized sports events as parking would be an issue. She also requested that the developer delineate the boundaries of the property with 2 x 4’s for lawn mowing purposes, however the developer never followed through. Supervisor Marini suggested the next step would be to seek any remaining pins marking the boundaries of the dedicated park land in an effort to delineate boundaries now, as well as to determine if any existing residential fencing is encroaching the park land.

A second discussion was held referencing the stretch of Atlantic Avenue from Lewis Road to Route #350, and that Wayne County Highway Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Rooney, revisited the matter, indicating that the county will not support a no-passing zone, but it will, extend the double yellow line.

A third discussion regarding the intersection of West Walworth and Kutruff Roads explained that Southbound traffic tends to go too fast through it. Wayne County Highway Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Rooney, was again contacted and responded that the county will contact the property owner whose hill is obstructing the view of traffic and will request to cut it back in an effort to increase site distance and safety.

Approved business items were as follows:

• Resolution #157-17: Approval of Financial Transfers in the amount of $38,563.42

• Resolution #158-17: Approval of Abstract #9 in the amount of $591,264.58 with Trust & Payroll in the amount of $38,261.07

• Resolution #159-17: Approval for Supervisor Marini to sign Justice Court grant application

• Approval for the Justice Court to advertise for a Substitute Security Guard

• Acceptance of a $2,000.00 donation from the Friends of Walworth Parks to be used towards the upcoming Harvest Moon Festival

• Approval to accept and file all correspondence

No other business came before the board and the board then recessed the meeting to meet with department heads for a budget workshop, which would be immediately followed by an Executive Session regarding an investigation/prosecution issue, along with personnel and litigation matters.

The next regular business meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Walworth Town Hall.

By Becky Block

P