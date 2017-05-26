Walworth Town Meeting Thurs., May 25, 2017

Supervisor Marini called a regular meeting of the board to order at 7:30 PM in the Walworth Town Hall. For the record, Town Clerk Susie Jacobs was absent. Meeting minutes dated May 4, 2017 were approved, as presented, with two nay votes from Supervisor Marini and Councilwoman Hawkins-Mance.

Councilwoman Hawkins-Mance stated that the minutes submitted by the Town Clerk, Susie Jacobs, were subjective, with public hearing comments indexed as “for” or “against” and bold and underlined type added into the minutes unnecessarily. Additionally the April, 2017 Supervisor’s Report was accepted, as presented.

Reported correspondence included a letter from the American Diabetes Association regarding the Tour De Cure will be held this year on June 10, 2017 which will begin in at the Webster Xerox Campus and will continue throughout Wayne County.

A second letter, from the Wayne County Public Health Sponsors was received, stating that a Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held for both cats and dogs on Saturday, June 17th from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Walworth Highway Department, with the Town Clerk present to issue dog licenses for dogs harbored in the Town of Walworth.

Additionally a letter was received from the NYSDEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) announcing a meeting which will be held on Tuesday, May 30th in Albany, NY to discuss Land Acquisition Projects with eligible participants.

A letter from the Walworth Rotary Club was also received, notifying the town that the annual Rotary Club sponsored Gananda Garage Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th and noted that all emergency services have been notified regarding the garage sale, as well.

Lastly it was announced that the annual Ginegaw Park Farmer’s Market will kick off its season on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM.

Public comment was heard from a resident who stated that he is disappointed with the structure of the board, stating that the board ought to listen to the voice of the residents of the town and suggested their future decisions be based on the needs of the people.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Councilman Pembroke addressed these comments, pointing out that the board received a petition from 170 residents of the Town of Walworth, requesting that the Walworth Town Clerk’s position be abolished as an elected position and instead should be changed to an appointed position. Councilman Pembroke stressed that only 15 residents who attended the public hearing spoke against the abolishment of an elected town clerk, and that the board must consider the 170 signatures on the petition. “In fairness, that petition does hold weight.”

During Committee Reports, Supervisor Marini shared a resignation from Ms. Stephanie Finsterbush from the Assessment Board of Review, effective May 26, 2017. It was noted that the Assessor will begin to seek a replacement.

Councilwoman Markowski explained that Ms. Beth Braman was chosen to be the new Building & Planning Department Clerk.

Councilman Ruth reported that a resident, Mr. Dentico, has offered to volunteer in the Freewill Cemetery.

Approved business was as follows:

• Authorization to hire Ms. Beth Braman as the Building & Planning Department Clerk, effective May 30, 2017 at a starting pay rate of $15.30 per hour

• Acceptance of a 30 day notice from Greystone Restaurant, LLC, aka Stoney’s Pub, for Sunday on-Premises Sales Permits, effective June 18, 2017 between the hours of 8AM – 10AM

• Approval of changes to the Town of Walworth’s LOSAP (Service Award Program Point Systems), specifically to the Town’s Sponsored Fire Protection and its District Program, for the West Walworth Volunteer Fire Department

• Approval of changes to the Town of Walworth’s LOSAP (Service Award Program Point Systems), specifically to the Town’s Sponsored Fire Protection and its District Program, for the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department

• Authorization for Supervisor Marini to sign the Inter-municipal Agreement regarding cooperation to comply with the Federal Phase II Stormwater Regulation in both Ontario and Wayne Counties

• Authorization of the payment of Contractor Services to Mr. Mark Braccio, who served as a Substitute Constable in the town offices during April and May of 2017, in an amount not to exceed $398.43

• Approval of Financial Transfers in the amount of $63,490.20

• Approval of Abstract #5 in the amount of $190,453.53, with Trust & Payroll of $41,754.71

• Approval of a motion to accept and file a Certificate of Attendance for Mr. Stan Weller who attended Assessment Review Board Training held on May 4, 2017

• Approval of a motion to accept and file the Gananda Central School District Election Results for their district budget vote held on May 16, 2017

• Approval of a motion to accept and file the Wayne Central School District Election Results for their district budget vote held on May 16, 2017

• Approval of a motion to accept and file a memo reporting Ms. Becky Appleman attended a Land Use Decisions-Making Training Program for the Zoning Board of Appeals on May 17, 2017

• Approval of a motion to accept and file a letter from NYMIR, reporting that the following Highway Department employees attended a Backhoe Loader Training Seminar held on March 22, 2017: Kevin Switzer, Jim LeMay, Tim Vendel, CJ Keymel, Mike Ryndock, Tony Fiaretti, Mark Brownell, and Mike Freederos

No other business came before the board and the public meeting was then adjourned the meeting at 7:48 PM.

The next regular town board meeting will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Walworth Town Hall Meeting Room.

