Walworth Town Meeting Thurs., April 20, 2017

Supervisor Marini called a regular meeting of the board to order at 7:30 PM in the Walworth Town Hall. Meeting minutes dated April 6, 2017 were approved as presented, as was the March Supervisor’s Report.

Reported correspondence included a letter from the NYS Association of Towns dated April 12, 2017 regarding the NYS 2017-2018 budget, specifically the town panels working to identify and remove provisions in the budget which are harmful to them.

A second letter from the NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation was received notifying the town that the Walworth United Methodist Church, located at 3679 Main Street in downtown Walworth, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 27, 2017.

During Committee Reports, Supervisor Marini shared that on May 15th, Mr. Jim Drew will be receiving recognition for his dedicated community volunteerism and will be named “Citizen of the Year”.

Councilman Ruth noted that, due to the extreme wet weather in recent times, drainage issues have been a prevailing area of concern. He explained that residents and business owners within the town ought to call to report issues or to ask any questions they may have.

A list is being compiled of all complaints and the town is doing its best to help. He did, however, forewarn that due to budget restraints not every issue will qualify for help. His message to all involved was, “We [the town employees] are doing our best, please be patient.”

Councilwoman Markowski shared that the library book sale yielded profits of $1,700.00.

Councilman Pembroke shared that the tax collector has received 96.49% of all tax records, bringing in a total of $7,027,236.23 and leaving only 3.49% in uncollected taxes, or $386,994.40.

Approved business was as follows:

• Town Board Authorization of a 12’ X 20’ Storage Room for the Walworth-Seely Public Library, to be built on town property by Sturdi-Built Sheds- with additional approval to waive the building fee

• Authorization for Supervisor Marini to sign the Town of Walworth License Agreement between the town and Mr. Dan Roberts of Mark’s Pizzeria, along with authorization for the Town Clerk to issue said license, granting Mr. Roberts approval to offer concessions of food and soft drinks in Ginegaw and Sherburne Parks for the 2017 parks season

• Financial Transfers in the amount of $11,752.46

• Approval of abstract #4 in the amount of $167,117.96, with Trust & Payroll being $38,767.01

• Approval to abolish the Elective Office of Town Clerk of the Town of Walworth and Creating the Appointive Office of Town Clerk of the Town of Walworth, with one nay vote from Councilwoman Markowski

• Approval to schedule a Public Hearing regarding Local Law #2 of 2017: Abolishing the Elective Office of Town Clerk of the Town of Walworth and Creating the Appointive Office of Town Clerk of the Town of Walworth to be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:45 PM, with one nay vote from Councilwoman Markowski

• Approval of a motion to accept and file the Receiver of Taxes Board Report dated April 15, 2017

• Approval of a motion to keep the Walworth Town Hall open one hour late at a date of Supervisor Marini’s choosing in order to roll out the Employee Assistance Program

No other business came before the board and the public meeting was then adjourned the meeting at 7:46 PM. The next regular town board meeting will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Walworth Town Hall Meeting Room.

By Becky Block