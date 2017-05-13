Village of Wolcott Meeting, Tues. May 9, 2017

Village of Wolcott resident Kip Dilisio addressed the village board at their meeting on Tuesday to dispute an outstanding property maintenance charge on a parcel formerly owned by him.

The charge was re-levied onto the property taxes and the property has now changed hands, which mayor Chris Henner said makes it the new owner’s problem and not Dilisio’s. Disilio said he wasn’t comfortable making the new property owner pay for it.

According to Dilisio, he never should have gotten the bill in the first place because the village didn’t follow protocol and inform him of the violation before the board voted on charging him.

Village clerk Lori Tyler told Dilisio that code enforcement office Otis Vezzose said he did inform Dilisio, to which Dilisio said that Vezzose is a liar.

Henner told Dilisio that the board would discuss it and get back to him. It wasn’t mentioned again during the regular portion of the meeting.

Having gone all year without having to spend the money, the board approved the purchase of $10,000 worth of standard radio-read water meters.

The board also approved funds of $10,000 for the fire department to purchase new hoses.

The year-end meeting of the village board was scheduled for May 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Henner informed the board that he recently noticed the Red Creek Fire Department had became incorporated and asked Tyler to reach out to the mayor and see what changes, if any, will need to be made to their agreement.

The next Village of Wolcott board meeting is scheduled for May 23, at 7:00 p.m.

by Jordan Burnett

Williamson Town Meeting Tues., May 9, 2017

Williamson and Ontario work together on Sand Bags

A Work Session of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson, County of Wayne and State of New York was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Supervisor Verno, made a motion seconded by Councilman Watson to enter into Executive Session to discuss a contractual matter at 7:02 PM. The motion was carried. Councilman Bixby made a motion seconded by Councilman Orbaker to return to open session at 7:21 PM. The motion was carried.

The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, following the Worksession and called to order at 7:30 PM on Tuesday May 9, 2017 by Supervisor Verno with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Certificates of recognition are normally presented at the Annual Chamber of Commerce dinner which is scheduled to be held in the fall of this year. Chamber of Commerce President, Vince Pilato was unable to attend due to another commitment. Supervisor Verno and Michael Orr presented certificates to the following recipients; “Student of the Year” to Joseph Allman and “Business of the Year” to Anthony J. Alvarado [AJ], owner of Youngs Funeral Home. The certificates were awarded as part of the Town Board Meeting so they could take part in the Apple Blossom Festivities and be recognized as the recipient of these awards.

Supervisor Verno attended the “Eagle Scout” ceremony that was held in the Lodge at the Town Park last Friday night for Matthew Kuhl. His Eagle Scout projects was constructing a kick back wall for soccer at the Town Park soccer field.

The Town Board…

– authorized the Town Supervisor to sign a maintenance agreement with Water Wise, Inc. for a complete water treatment service program of the Evaporator Cooler, Glycol Loop and Hot Water Loop. The cost of this maintenance agreement will be $1,800.00 from July 1st, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

– authorized the Williamson Building Inspector, Joseph Maliga, to attend the IAEI class on the 2014 National Electrical Code Requirements for 1 and 2 family dwelling electrical systems. The class was held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Newark Fire Hall in Newark, New York. The cost of the class was $55.00. T

– adopted the following Resolution –

It has been determined that for the safety of the Court Clerks a clear- vision bullet resistant window with a drop in deal tray be installed in the Court Clerk’s office which faces the vestibule, and The Williamson Town Court applied for and received a grant in the amount of $4,000.00, to help pay for the purchase and installation of the window, and The quote for the window has been obtained in the amount of $5,115.00, therefore The Town Board has determined that it will be in the best interest of the Town to transfer $1,115.00 from the General Fund – fund balance to the General Fund Operating Budget, line item 1620.400 Bldg. contractual, to help offset the cost of said window.

– authorized the Town Supervisor to sign a maintenance agreement with John Betlem Heating and Cooling, Inc. for the gas boiler and 3 ductless split cooling systems at the Town Park. The cost for this agreement is $561.00 annually for one year and from year to year thereafter until canceled.

– directed the Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town papers the weeks of May 14, and 21, 2017 to receive applications for two part-time laborers for the Water Department. Applications will be received until June 7, 2017 at 4:00. The outside Water Foreman, Bill Dobie, is authorized to hire two-part time laborers from applications received.

Mike Orr announced the Business Improvement District was having a “Spring Clean-up” day on Main Street [Ridge Road] Saturday, May 13th starting at 9:00 AM.

Supervisor Verno stated the Highway, Water, & Sewer departments have been filling sand bags for residents at the Highway barns. They have used over 20,000 bags. The cost is being split with the Town of Ontario. Towns of Huron and Wolcott residents are also coming to Williamson to get sand bags. Supervisor Verno thanked the Sherriff and public for their help, Mark’s Pizzeria for supplying sheet pizzas for all the workers, Orbaker Fruit Farms for the use of their tractor and KM Davies and Baldwin Richardson for supplying pallets.

Supervisor Verno discussed this year Spring Clean-up and stated there were 783 vehicles through this year.

The Board has scheduled a worksession for Thursday, June 15th, at 7:00 PM to discuss the Drainage Law.

Supervisor Verno, made a motion, seconded by Councilman Gowan, to adjourn the meeting at 7:50 P.M.