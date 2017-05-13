Sodus Town Meeting, Wed. May 10, 2017

Sodus town supervisor Steve LeRoy spoke passionately at the Sodus town board meeting on Wednesday about the flooding and erosion situations facing the shoreline in Wayne County.

LeRoy said that in a meeting with the state and local officials he floated the idea that local governments should “throw up their hands” and allow the state and federal governments come in and handle the response.

He said that if something isn’t done the International Joint Commission will “have blood on their hands” if someone, particularly an older person, dies from trying to place sandbags.

Camp Beechwood caretaker Trevor Davey said that the park has lost a pavilion and a number of trees due to the erosion.

The board talked about placing signs warning people to stay away from edges near the shore.

During the meeting, Dave Doyle from MRB Group gave a presentation on the proposed regional water storage tank project that six towns, including Sodus, have tentatively agreed to be included in. The 2-million gallon tank is slated to be built on Brantling Hill.

When asked about the cost to residents for the project, Doyle said that only taxpayers living within a water district will have to pay towards the project. If they get the grants that they’re planning on, Doyle said the cost would be $30 per year for residents living in water district.

The board was pleased with the presentation and noted that the project would be great for the fire departments and the overall growth of Central Wayne County. They approved the spending of $6,200 on phase II of the project, which will be reimbursed at a later date.

Councilman Dave LeRoy informed the board that he reached out to KeyBank about transferring the town’s court accounts to from Lyons National Bank. KeyBank declined because they said there wasn’t enough activity with court accounts by themselves.

Steve LeRoy voiced displeasure over the town judges’ reluctance to allow the town make their deposits with the rest of the town accounts.

Steve said that it was ridiculous for taxpayers to have to pay separate mileage cost for the court clerks to make their own deposits, which amounted to over $1,000 last year.

The board approved a resolution allowing Souco Development to expand the trailer park on Route 104 near the airport by three double-wide units and one single-wide unit.

NYSDOT sent a letter to the town recommending that they add additional signage warning about the 35 mph zone in Alton.

Residents and business owners previously voiced concerns about the speeding in that area.

Steve LeRoy read a letter to the board congratulating town clerk Lori Diver on her certification with N.Y. Association of Towns.

The next Sodus town board meeting is scheduled for May 24, at 5:00 p.m.

