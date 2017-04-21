Sodus Town Meeting Wed., April 12, 2017

The Sodus Town Board met on Wednesday for their first meeting of April, during which supervisor Steve LeRoy announced that he sat down with Marty Aman last week to sign the contract giving the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority control of the billing, operation and maintenance of the town’s water system.

LeRoy also told the board that he met with officials from Sodus Point who had some reservations about the move. Sodus Point has been purchasing water from the town for years and now they will have to buy it from WCWSA.

LeRoy said that they felt like they had no control over the situation and they have some concerns over the possibility that WCWSA may try to take advantage of them and raise prices. While he understands their concerns, LeRoy said he told them that WCWSA has a great reputation across the county and he doesn’t believe that would ever happen.

LeRoy thanked town clerk Lori Diver for all of her work during the water transition, adding that water typically isn’t part of her job.

Councilman James Quinn noted that some more criminal mischief had taken place at Camp Beechwood. He said that the toilet was smashed in the old mess hall. Quinn also said there was some damage to be cleaned up at the park from last month’s wind storm.

Caretaker Trevor Davey said that with warm weather coming, the camp will be starting to become more popular again. He said that they’ve asked the Sheriff’s Office to check in there more regularly now.

LeRoy voiced his displeasure over the sign at Camp Beechwood, which he said basically turns into a sail when the winds pick up. He proposed having that sign mounted to a secure structure and asking BOCES to make a duplicate, sturdier sign to replace it.

The board thanked Tom Luckenback, dog control officer, for a great report this month. They will also be having two magnetic signs made for Luckenback’s vehicle, which will identify him as the dog control officer.

Highway Superintendent Dale Pickering told the board that they’ll be receiving more money this year in CHIPS funding for road improvements than they did last year. He said that last year they received $250,000 and this year it’s up to $296,000.

The town schedule their annual town cleanup day for June 2 and June 3, but the times are still being discussed.

The next Sodus Town Board meeting is scheduled for April 26, at 5:00 p.m.

by Jordan Burnett