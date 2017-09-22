Palmyra Village Meeting, Mon. Sept. 18

Mayor Husk called a regular meeting of the Village Board to order at 6:30 PM in the Palmyra Village Hall. It was noted that Trustee Luke was excused from the meeting. Meeting Minutes dated September 11, 2017 were approved, as presented, as was Abstract #4B, Vouchers #286-324, in the amount of $50,360.10. Correspondence was reported received from Governor Cuomo regarding online informational meetings, which Mayor Husk shared with all board members.

Mayor Husk reported that he enjoyed the annual Canaltown Days events and also had the honor of dedicating Ethel Mae Johnson Way during the festival. He also noted that he will be interviewing a potential Full-Time Police Officer for the Palmyra Police Department on Thursday.

Trustee Nolan explained that the recently discussed possibility for the Community Center to expand the Boy’s Program is currently underway. However, he noted, volunteers may still be needed.

Mayor Husk then shared that he, along with Deputy Mayor Perry, met with the Palmyra Fire Department Fire Chief, Mr. Bobby Devlin. During the meeting it was brought to the attention of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor that there has been some discussion in the fire department of possible legal action against the village regarding the April 1, 2016 Village Board approved by-laws for the fire department. Mayor Husk shared that, after seeking the advice of Village Attorney Mr. Art Williams, as well as legal advice from the state, that it has been determined that the village has acted well within its right to create the by-laws as the fire department is owned by the village.

New business included the approval of a Change Order for Roadtek making the final payment due on October 13, 2017.

The board then had a discussion regarding a request to place an over-sized companion bench in Section F-1 of the cemetery. After seeking advice from the Building and Grounds Supervisor, Mr. Gary Hopkins, it was determined that the size of the bench being requested exceeds current specs outlined in the cemetery rules. A letter was then sent to the board requesting a variance. The board agreed to look further into the matter and further discuss it with Mr. Hopkins and the resident who has made the request during an upcoming village board meeting.

A second discussion was brought up regarding Peddler & Stationery Vendor Permits, however the matter was tabled until Attorney Williams can advise the board on how to proceed.

Public comment was offered from a resident who shared that the Palmyra Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast this Sunday, September 24th, from 7:00 AM- Noon. She also addressed a Jackson Street residence which recently had a cement driveway put in front of its house in the [former] front yard, and asked if a building permit is needed to make this improvement. Attorney Williams responded that he does not think that a permit is required for such an improvement.

Additionally a resident shared that the fire department would potentially like to expand its training station area behind the fire hall with some gravel and the board agreed to begin discussing the possibility.

No other business came before the board and the meeting was adjourned at 7:22 PM for the board to meet in Executive Session. The next regular meeting of the village board will be held on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 6:30 PM, in the Palmyra Village Hall.

By Becky Block