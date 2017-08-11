Palmrya Village Meeting Mon., August 7, 2017

Mayor Husk called a regular meeting of the board to order at 6:30 PM. Meeting minutes dated July 10, 2017 were approved, as presented, as was Abstract #2A, Vouchers #140-180 in the amount of $72,998.04. Additionally Voucher #52 was reduced by $368.14. The board then approved Abstract #3A of August 7, 2017, Vouchers #181-214 for $187,007.47. Reported correspondence included an updated from the NYS DOT regarding CHIPS funding and it was noted that all budget reports have been distributed to all board members and department heads.

During Trustee Reports, Mayor Husk shared the verbiage that will be on the plaques remembering former Village Clerk, Ms. EthelMae Johnson with hopes that it will be revealed during Canaltown Days. Additionally he shared the Harbor Host Report, which is on file in the Village Hall, and shared that the Fayette Street drainage pipe was cleaned out successfully and is reported to last for many years to come. He added that the Fayette Street project, as a whole, is coming along nicely and will hopefully be completed by summer’s end.

Trustee Perry discussed Superintendent Hopkins’ Building and Grounds Report, noting that 2 new security cameras will be installed at Village Hall and a new crosswalk will be installed at the High School driveway, complete with new signage. Lastly he shared that the fire department will have a new programmable thermostat installed by Betlam and installing a new security camera at the fire hall is also being looked into.

Trustee Nolan presented the Monthly Operating Report for the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants, which is on file in the Village Hall. Additionally he shared that a preliminary look at the engineer’s report regarding the joint Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Trustee Warters introduced a discussion about the Code Enforcement Officer’s outside building inspections, to which Village Attorney, Mr. Art Williams, questioned the need for these inspections. It was agreed upon that the board will invite the Code Enforcement Officer to the next board meeting on September 11th.

Village Clerk, Ms. Alicia Lynch, informed the board that Approved business was as follows:

– Approval to award the MRB Group a Contract for a Section A Concept Plan in the amount of $3,250.00

– Approval to hold a Public Hearing on Monday, August 14th at 11:30 Am to amend Chapter #183 Vehicles and Traffic in the village

– Approval to accept the resignation of Officer Husk from the Palmyra Police Department

– Approval to award the Stafford St. drainage project to the lowest bidder: Macedon Excavating

– Approval to offer the open Police officer position to Kevin Costello at the union probationary rate of $24.17 for 12 weeks

– Authorization of a budget transfer of $565.46 to correct the posting error on voucher 157

No other business came before the board and the public meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM for the board to meet in Executive Session regarding a personnel matter. The next regular meeting of the Palmyra Village Board will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:30 PM in the Palmyra Village Hall.

By Becky Block