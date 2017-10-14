Pal-Mac School Meeting  Tues., Oct. 10, 2017

Board of Education President, Ms. Sharon Lang, called a regular meeting of the board to order at 7:00 PM in the Intermediate School Cafeteria.

Board of Education Vice President, Ms. Laura Arrington, then shared the “Level Up” Report, noting that Miss Lauren Miller broke her diving record with a new score of 216.35, and the board sent their congratulations.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Robert Ike, made a presentation noting that Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared October 23-27, 2017 as School Board Recognition Week, and the district would like to celebrate and recognize the Pal-Mac CSD Board of Education for their volunteerism and all the time they give to the school community. The board was then shown a thank you video made by students, staff and administration throughout the entire district, and each board member received a framed piece of student made artwork.

Board of Education President, Ms. Sharon Lang, along with the Vice President, Ms. Laura Arrington, presented a recognition award to Mr. Earl Hinkson, the Macedon Crossing Guard, for his conscientious efforts in keeping Pal-Mac students safe, in all kinds of weather.

Dr. Steven Sanzo then introduced the new staff at the Intermediate School to the board. Ms. Kathy Haynes, Ms. Sarah Wendel, Ms. Christine Horton and Mr. Chris Barnard were introduced and welcomed with a round of applause.

Ms. Jennifer Allen and Ms. Katie Markiewicz, along with four of their fifth grade students then shared their math program, “Investigations 3”, where students learn how to solve number puzzles using “clues” they are provided with. The students then taught an interactive math lesson on “Designing Your Own Math Puzzle”, challenging the Board of Education and District Administrators with a puzzle they designed themselves.

Lastly, Miss Katie Barnes, a high school senior, then presented information on the Dare to Dream Scholarship. She explained that the scholarship is available only to students between their junior and senior years. To be considered for the scholarship students must fill out an application and undergo two interviews. If selected, students receive $3,000.00 to to travel to Cape Town, South Africa, the Southernmost point of South Africa for a month and a half. Each student must plan their travel independently and, once they arrive, live in a home with other scholarship winners. While there, the students see historic sites, and volunteer in the community. Miss Barnes spent her time working with the local children teaching them how to surf, working on improvements to the school itself and planning, then executing, weekly lessons to groups of children daily. Additionally Miss Barnes is an active Venture Scout and incorporated her Summit Project with her time in Cape Town and, prior to leaving, collected needed supplies for the children’s school in which she volunteered.

Immediately following the presentations, a brief meet and greet with the new Intermediate School staff was held with PTSO supplied refreshments.

The Consent Agenda was approved, as presented, as were meeting minutes dated September 5, 2017, along with the Treasurer’s Report dated August 31, 2017, were approved, as presented.

Approved business items were as follows:

– Acceptance of a donation in the amount of $500.00 from the PTSO to purchase lunches for students during college visits on Career Day

– Acceptance of a donation in the amount of $500.00 from the PTSO to the Middle School to fund a field trip to Seabreeze for the Home Base Challenge winners

– Acceptance of single serve food donations of caramel apple chips and fruit/veggie cups from Seneca Foods in support of the Weekend Wellness program

– Approval of a Resolution which, upon the recommendation of the Graduates of Distinction Committee, the 2017 Graduates of Distinction were named as Matthew Patnaude, Palmyra-Macedon Central School, Class of 2001 and Marya Vande Doyle, Palmyra-Macedon Central School, Class of 1990, and it was further resolved that the induction ceremony was held on September 29, 2017 at the Palmyra-Macedon High School football field

– Approval of a Transfer of funds for the Griffith-McLouth Funds

– Approval to appoint Mr. Christopher J. Barnard as the Lead Evaluator

– Acceptance of the resignation of Ms. Amanda J. Masters, High School Check and Connect Mentor, effective August 31, 2017

– Approval to appoint Ms. Kristen A. Hartwell, as a part-time Licensed Speech and Language Pathologist for the 2017 – 2018 school year

– Approval of Miss Andrea Jacobs, Mr. Dan Lustica, and Miss Karen Maynard as Middle School Tutors

– Approval to appoint Mr. Stephen E. True as a Seasonal Employee for the 2017-2018 school year

– Approval of the annual high school advisor positions as follows: Lead Teacher for ELA- Ms. Kimberly Day; Class of 2018 Senior- Mr. John Burgess; Class of 2020 Sophomore- Mr. Ray Boss; Range Safety Officer- Mr.David Dandino; and Senior Trip Coordinator- Ms. Stacia Santelli

– Approval of Certified Substitute Teachers as follows: Ms. Amy L. Noye- School Counselor (effective 9/5/2017); Ms. Janelle L. Rinaldo- Physical Education; Ms. Laurie J. Stevens- Special Educatoion for Pre-K, K and Grades 1-6 (effective September 15, 2017) and Ms. Amanda R. Winans- Early Childhood (B-2), Students With Disabilities (1-6) and Childhood Education (1-6) (effective 9/22/2017)

– Approval of Uncertified Substitute Teachers as follows: Mr. Austin W. Frahm and Ms. Dana L. Nau

– Approval of the Retirement of Ms. Dorothy M. Steinruck, High School Food Service Helper, effective June 30, 2018, with best wishes for a long and healthy retirement

– Approval of the Retirement of Ms. Dorothy M. Steinruck, Bus Driver, effective June 30, 2018, with best wishes for a long and healthy retirement

– Approval of an unpaid Leave of Absence for Ms. Renee Huddleston, a Teacher Aide at the Intermediate School, effective October 30, 2017 through November 7, 2017

– Approval of 26 Week Probationary Appointments as follows: Ms. Kimberly A. Aumann as a Monitor for the Transportation Department, effective September 14, 2017; Ms. Shannon Carrier as a Special Teacher Aide in the Middle School, effective September 1, 2017; Ms. Brenda Dandino as a Monitor for the Transportation Department, effective September 5, 2017

– Approval of Ms. Cynthia M Guck, a Part-Time UPK Teacher Aide in the Primary School with a 26 Week Probationary Appointment, effective September 7, 2017

– Approval of Mr. David N. Dandino and Ms. Cynthia M. Guck as Classified Staff Substitutes, effective September 22, 2017

– Approval to schedule a Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 PM in the high school

Before adjourning the meeting, Board President, Ms. Sharon Lang, thanked all those who planned and participated in the Homecoming festivities, stating that it was a great week that boasted a little something for every member of the district and community.

Public comment was heard from Ms. Renee Hermann, who thanked the board for all their hard work and dedication, pointing out that many people do not realize that board members are volunteers, who are not paid but dedicate many hours to the district and community alike.

No other business came before the board and the board then recessed the meeting at 8:30 PM to meet in Executive Session regarding Collective Negotiations. A Special Meeting of the board will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the High School. The next regular business meeting of the town board will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the High School.

By Becky Block