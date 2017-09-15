Ontario Town Meeting   Mon., Sept. 11, 2017

A regular meeting of the Ontario Town Board was called to order by Supervisor Smith at 7:00 p.m. in the Ontario Town Hall.

14 residents and visitors were present at portions of the meeting.

Supervisor Smith called for a moment of silence to honor the memory of September 11, 2001.

Approval of the Agenda – Approved the agenda with the addition of updated documents for the Solar Array under Attorney business.

Approval of Minutes of the August 28, 2017 Town Board Meeting. with a corrected adjourn time.

Correspondence – Town Clerk announced an event being held at the Library on Wednesday, September 20th at 6:30 on Terrorism in the Rochester area. Call the library or register on line to reserve your seat.

Attorney for the Town Report – The Attorney gave a brief summary of the three updated and amended documents that need to be signed by the Supervisor. Due to GroSolar refinancing 14 of their projects with Key Bank, Key Bank wanted all the documents to have the same language. The Attorney went over all the documents to make sure they were sound for the Town.

The Supervisor was authorized to sign the Consent & Agreement, the Estoppel and Amendment #2 to the Solar Power Purchase Agreement.

Mr. Robusto didn’t have a chance to read the documents before the meeting, therefore felt he couldn’t vote in the affirmative.

Department Head Reports –

Supervisor’s Financial Statement –

Superintendent of Water Utilities/Town Engineer

Superintendent of Highways

Code Enforcement Officer

Sole Assessor – No report, Assessor on vacation.

Ontario Town Court

Director of Recreation & Parks

Economic Development Department

Watershed Management Advisory Council

Animal Control Officer

Old Business – The Supervisor was authorized to sign the NFP telecom contract for town-wide upgrade of telephony and connectivity for an amount of $54,335.00 with approximately $22,947.85 from H68 (Town Hall/Library project) and H81 (Town Hall/Library Cooling Tower project) which will be closed and the monies transferred and $31,387.15 from the 2017 operational fund. This is compliant with Town Policy 4051 (Purchasing).

The Board approved the Fueling System from The Pump Doctor, Eden, NY (Gasboy Topkat Plus System) and computer upgrade at the Highway Department for an amount not to exceed $15,801.84 with an IT assessment completed per the motion of a Town Councilman on August 28, 2017.

New Business – A motion was made by Mr. Smith, seconded by Mr. Ruffell, to approve the reconstruction of the South Town Parking Lot. This will include: milling and removing existing asphalt and installing new asphalt as well as striping upon completion. The Highway Superintendent is recommending All County Construction, 5724 Eddy Ridge Road, Williamson, for a cost not to exceed $40,000 from various budget codes as recommended in memo 17-17. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

The Town amended the Water Utilities vehicle purchase request approved on August 14, 2017 for an amount not to exceed $26,251.32, to Genesee Valley Ford LLC for a 2018 Ford Escape SE for an amount not to exceed $21,853.90, on a mini bid, as requested by the Superintendent of Water/Town Engineer in a memo dated September 7, 2017.

Supervisor Smith announced the 2017 budget schedule for the 2018 Town Budget.

Reports by Town Board Members – Mr. Catalano gave an update on the County Planning Board meeting.

He also stated that he has heard from residents that they don’t know what is going on at Casey Park because they don’t advertise like they used to. He had a mailing from the Town of Walworth that had business advertising and the Director of Parks and Recreation will look into it.

Mr. Smith stated the PESCH inspection, which is long overdue, is going well.

The Town Board meeting scheduled for October 9th, Columbus Day, is moved to Tuesday, the 10th due to the holiday and Town Offices being closed.

He would like to discuss at the next workshop meeting modifying Town Code to allow commercial solar arrays in other than industrial areas.

Moody’s credit report is out and the town is doing well with an AA2 rating.

Mr. Leszyk gave an update on the upcoming Planning Board meeting.

Approval of Claims –

Executive Session – A motion was made by Mr. Smith, seconded by Mr. Leszyk, to move into an executive session at 8:36 p.m. for collective bargaining. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

Reconvene – 9:12 p.m.

Adjourn – A motion was made by Mr. Smith, seconded by Mr. Leszyk, to adjourn at 9:13 p.m. 5 Ayes 0 Nays MOTION CARRIED

The above minutes will become official upon approval of the town board.