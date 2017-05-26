Ontario Town Meeting Mon., May 22, 2017

The Town of Ontario passed Local Law No. 1 of 2017 at their meeting on Monday, which established the Community Ridge Planned Unit Development District.

The district is comprised of four parcels in Ontario – 2112 Community Lane, 2101 Browns Square, 2137 Ridge Road and 2207 Ridge Road. It will consist of various types of residential housing, along with commercial retail buildings and mini storage. The law was unanimously approved by the board.

Supervisor John Smith said that the process had been well vetted and that the town has received positive feedback from community for it.

The board held a second public hearing on partnering with Intergrow Greenhouses to submit an application for a Community Development Block Grant. The first phase of the project is expected to cost $38 million.

Intergrow plans to have the first crop planted in the fall of 2018 and said that the first phase will produce 50 million pounds of tomatoes, which will be sold to retailers across the region.

The board accepted a bid by Villager Construction for $23,500 to crush a pile of concrete currently located at the highway yard. There is around 4,000 tons of material that will be removed to.

The board also renewed their Wayne County shared services and mutual aid agreements. No changes were made to either agreement.

A proposal submitted by MRB Group for the redevelopment of Bear Creek Harbor. The proposal is made up of two phases with a total cost of $15,900 and is expected to be done in 2018-2019.

The Memorial Day parade in Ontario is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at 6:00 p.m.

The next Ontario town board meeting is scheduled for June 12, at 7:00 p.m.

