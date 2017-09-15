Marion Town Meeting   Mon.., Sept. 11, 2017

Supervisor Deyo called a regular meeting of the Marion Town Board to order at 7:00 PM in the Marion Municipal Room.

At 7:00 a Public Hearing was called to order regarding Local Law #1 of 2017; Repealing Local Law #1 of 2015 entitled “Property Nuisance Abatement”. No public comments were offered, for or against, the proposed law and the hearing was promptly closed.

At 7:15 a Public Hearing was called to order regarding Proposed Local Law #2; Property Nuisance Abatement Law of the Town of Marion. No public comments were offered, for or against, the proposed law and the hearing was promptly closed.

At 7:30 a Public Hearing was called to order regarding Proposed Local Law #3 of 2017; Public Nuisances Law. No public comment was offered, for or against, the proposed law and the hearing was promptly closed.

Meeting minutes dated August 14, 2017, August 24, 2017 and August 28, 2017 were each approved, as presented.

Monthly Reports for August were received from Justices Bender and Bonafede, the Code Enforcement Officer, Parks and Recreation and the Library Director, as well as all financial reports. Additionally July reports were received from the Parks and Recreation Department and the Wayne County Sheriff.

During Committee Reports, Supervisor Deyo shared that 2nd notices are going out for the dog enumeration and that the Assessor is currently processing STAR exemption applications. She also noted that there was a good turnout for all Parks and Recreation activities during the spring and summer months, with great leadership that helped make the programs so successful. She added that the town would like to expand the park’s facilities in the future.

Lastly Supervisor Deyo shared that the town hopes to use the $50,000.00 grant funding towards the removal of an old garage at the Jenny’s House Museum, and will then replace it with a storage building with public restrooms. With that being said, the town recently learned that it may take another year before the money is received and therefore the project will be held off until then.

Councilman Lonneville shared that the Planning and Zoning Boards will be putting out a community-wide survey regarding the new Town of Marion Comprehensive Plan. Lastly he pointed out that the heating and electrical improvements are being completed at Jenny’s House and the town hopes to hold an open house in the museum during the Harvest in the Hamlet festivities.

Highway Superintendent, Mr. Timothy Boerman, shared that the drainage project on North Main Street is done, and that the Highway Department is currently working on laying oil and stone on local roads, mowing, road sweeping and truck maintenance.

Approved business items were as follows:

• Resolution #1: Approval of meeting minutes dated August 14, 2017

• Resolution #2: Approval of meeting minutes dated August 24, 2017

• Resolution #3: Approval of meeting minutes dated August 28, 2017

• Resolution #4: Approval to accept and file all correspondence and reports dated September 11, 2017

• Resolution #5: Authorization to schedule a Public Hearing regarding a proposed Local Law “Real Property Tax Levy Limit” to be held on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:15 PM in the Marion Municipal Room

• Resolution #6: Approval of Local Law #1 of 2017: Repealing Local Law #1 of 2015, “Property Nuisance Abatement”

• Resolution #7: Approval of Local Law #2 for 2017: “Property Nuisance Abatement Law of the Town of Marion”

• Resolution #8: Approval of Local Law #3 of 2017: “Public Nuisances Law” for the Town of Marion, which includes private residences

• Resolution #9: Acceptance of a proposal from Bovet Lawn Gardening and Landscaping Services for the initial cleanup and mulching of the Town of Marion sign planter at the North end of town of Route 21, in an amount not to exceed $345.00

• Resolution #10: Authorization to accept a quote from the E & V Energy Corp. as an oil fuel provider for the Wastewater Treatment Plant in a fixed rate amount of $1.7762 per gallon to commence on January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018

• Resolution #11: Acceptance of a proposal from LeClaire-Flemming Mechanical to repair (2) 4” check valves on a pump station at a cost not to exceed $5,757.00

• Resolution #12: Payment of Claims in the amount of $167,466.53

No other business came before the board and the meeting was adjourned at 7:57 PM. The next meeting of the town board will be a Workshop Meeting to be held on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Marion Municipal Room, and the next Business Meeting will be held on Monday, October 9, 2017, also in the Marion Municipal Room.

By Becky Block