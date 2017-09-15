Macedon Town Meeting   Thurs., Sept. 14, 2017

Supervisor Pagano called a regular meeting of the Macedon Town Board to order at 7:30 PM in the Macedon Town Hall.

At 7:45 a Public Hearing was called to order regarding the proposed community shared solar array by Larsen Engineers and Abundant Solar Power to be located at 644 Route 31. Public comments were offered: the first asked if there is a limit assigned to the amount of energy the array can produced. It was explained that the local energy provider (RG&E and NYSEG) complete a preliminary assessment and approve and allocate the amount. Another resident inquired as to the length of time it takes to build the array and begin energy production, to which it was explained that it takes approximately 3 months, weather permitting. The hearing was promptly closed at 8:00.

At 8:00 a Public Hearing was called regarding the proposed community shared solar array by Graystone and YSG to be located at 531 Pittsford-Palmyra Road. A resident asked if the array would be protected against hail and wind storms, and it was explained that the field will be built at a higher specification than is required by law and consumers will not be affected as back-up power will be available through RG&E and NYSEG. Police Chief Colella asked whether security will be in place and it was explained that there will be fencing, cameras and other considerations in place. Another resident asked if there will be any negative effect on birds. There are no legitimate studies showing any negative effect on wildlife. The hearing was promptly closed at 8:29.

At 8:30 a Public Hearing was called regarding Proposed Local Law #3 of 2017; to override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law for 2018. Board members explained that, for the past 5 years, this override has been passed but only utilized once. The impetus for enacting the override is simply out of an abundance for caution, as the town would be penalized financially should the 2018 town-wide budget exceed the allowed tax levy limit. However, with the override in place, the town would be protected from penalty. The hearing was promptly closed at 8:32.

Supervisor Pagano shared that she has received many residents’ positive comments regarding the good work done by the Highway Department, and she thanked Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, along with Highway personnel, for all their collective hard work. Additionally Ms. Pagano noted that a farewell reception will be held in honor of Ms. June Hamel, the retiring Town Historian, on Sunday, September 24th from 2 -4 PM in the Macedon Historical Academy and the public is welcome to attend. Councilman McEwen commended the Highway Department for its work clearing brush at the intersection of 31F and Canandaigua Road to increase site distance for traffic in order to increase safety.

Councilman Maul suggested that the former Village of Macedon ought to be given an official title, in order to be referenced officially and, at the same time, would allow the former village to retain an identity for the region.

Councilman Kenyon noted that some comments have been made regarding monies from the former Village of Macedon for special districts. To clarify, he explained that, due to unplanned infrastructure improvements within the Hamlet boundaries, some portion of these funds may need to be allocated towards these costs. Kenyon also addressed the recent odor issue coming from the High Acres Landfill, he explained that the problem is stemming from the parent company which is requiring a change in technology to capture methane gas through perforated pipes. He further explained that the issue is currently being remedied through an odor capture product and through new pipes which will be installed soon.

Town Clerk, Ms. Karrie Bowers, reminded residents that the Town Clerk’s office is now offering NYS Thruway E-Z Passes for sale.

Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, reminded residents to leave leaf and brush waste out at roadsides for pick-up. He also noted that the downed light post will be repaired within the next few weeks.

Macedon Police Chief, Mr. John Colella, shared that the purchase of the new body cameras for officers will provide 8 hours of battery life, as opposed to the old cameras which have a 4 hour battery life, and noted that funding for the cameras is being provided through the Drug Seizure Account, at no cost to the taxpayers. He also noted that the Macedon Police Department is the only police department in Wayne County to utilize body cameras for its officers, and has been for the past 3 years. He explained that they have proven beneficial on multiple fronts. Additionally he complimented the town and county highway departments for their great work on West Walworth Road.

Approved business items were as follows:

– Accepted Letter of Resignation from June Hamel, Town Historian, effective October 1, 2017, for the purpose of retirement

– Appointed Ms. Linda Braun to the Town Historian Position, effective October 1, 2017

– Re-appointed Mr. Thomas Littlefield to the Assessing Review Board, effective October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2022

– Authorized Supervisor Pagano to sign the Cooperative Electricity Bid with Wayne Finger Lakes Electricity Bid

– Authorized Supervisor Pagano to sign for the CFA LGE Grant Award funding, through New York State, in the amount of $191,000.00

– Approved Macedon Chief of Police, Mr. John Colella, to purchase 8 new body cameras under NYS Contract for a total cost of $3,960.00 to be expensed from the Drug Seizure Fund at no cost to the taxpayers

– Awarded the water tank demolition bid to Regional Environmental Demolition, Inc. in the amount of $49,822.00

– Scheduled a 2018 Budget Workshop on Thursday, October 5th at 5:30 PM in the Macedon Town Hall

– Scheduled Public Hearing regarding proposed Local Law #4 of 2017; Tax Exemption for Solar Energy Systems and Farm Waste Systems to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:40 PM

– Approved Local Law #3 of 2017; Override of the Tax Levy Limit Established in General Municipal Law for 2018, with one nay vote from Councilman McEwen

Public comment was offered from a resident who suggested the town contact CSX regarding the railroad crossing on Canandaigua Road which needs some paving to remedy the existing deep dip.

No other business came before the board and the meeting was adjourned at 9:13 PM for the board to meet in Executive Session regarding litigation matters. The next meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017, also in the Macedon Town Hall. By Becky Block