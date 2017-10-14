Macedon Town Meeting   Thurs., Oct. 12, 2017

Supervisor Pagano called a regular meeting of the Macedon Town Board to order at 7:30 PM in the Macedon Town Hall. Meeting minutes dated September 28, 2017 were approved, as presented, as were the September Town Clerk and Police Reports.

At 7:40 PM a Public Hearing was called to order regarding proposed Local Law #4 of 2017, allowing the Town of Macedon to opt out of the NYS Real Property Tax Law §487 tax exemption for certain solar or wind energy systems or farm waste energy systems. A resident commented that, after having read up on the matter, he suggested a pilot option at a reduced rate to meet in the middle. Councilman Babcock stated that he would like to revisit the opt out option in an effort to further examine numbers. Councilman Maul remarked that the town board has been very supportive of solar programs, however, he pointed out, when the projects were proposed, there was no mention of tax breaks in order for residents to maximize energy savings. Councilman Kenyon agreed with Mr. Maul, stating that the tax rate is already lower than that of a residential property owner, and to completely waive taxation seems unfair to the residents of the town. Councilman McEwen pointed out that the solar farms are already being subsidized by the taxpayers. The hearing was left open in order for the board to do further research and allow residents the opportunity to offer their thoughts during the next board meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2017, with one nay vote from Councilman Kenyon.

During the Round Table portion of the meeting, Supervisor Pagano shared that she recently attended an annual public library luncheon where the Macedon Public Library Youth Services Staff of Ms. Pam Dibble, Ms. Kathy Koehler and Ms. Julia Koberlein were awarded the 2017 Pioneer Award. The board, and public, responded with a round of applause for the women’s accomplishment.

Councilman Maul commented that he is continually working on the 2018 town budget, but noted that it is not yet where it needs to be. It was decided that the board will meet in another budget workshop and he offered that he will bring some suggestions of options he has thought of that may help. The workshop was scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 19th at 5:30 PM, subject to confirmation of availability.

Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, shared that the department has been finishing up summer projects, is continuing brush pick up and will now begin leaf pick up in the hamlet. Additionally he noted that the Trapbrook project is now complete.

Macedon Police Chief, Mr. John Colella, remarked on the resignation of Police Officer Norman Klein, stating “Officer Klein was a great asset and we will miss him.”. Additionally he commended Sergeant MacNeal and staff who worked diligently and therefore were successful in solving 15 cases, some dating back to 2015.

Approved business items were as follows:

– Approval to set a Public Hearing regarding the Farmington Fire Association Fire Service Protection Contract for 2018 to be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:45 PM

– Acceptance of a resignation from Mr. Norman Klein, part time police officer, effective October 11, 2017

– Approval of the amended (B) State Snow & Ice Contract for the 2017/2018 season, granting authorization for Supervisor Pagano to sing the amended contract

– Approval of a contract extension for the State Snow & Ice Contract for the 2017/2018 season, granting Supervisor Pagano to sign the extended contract

– Authorization for Supervisor Pagano to sign the Wayne County Snow & Ice Agreement

– Approval to hold a Budget Workshop, subject to confirmation of availability, to be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 5:30

– Approval for Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman to purchase (two) 3,000 gallon storage tanks, pump and pump house, hose kit and spray lance from Innovative Solutions to store Magic Minus Zero De-Icing Solution at a cost of $9,732.54

– Payment of Claims

Public comment was offered from resident, Linda Braun, who commended the posting of historical markers throughout town, and thanked the town for fixing the Civil War Monument. She also reported having received a donation from the Philip Steiger American Legion Post of Macedon $350.00 modifications to the monument.

No other business came before the board and the meeting was adjourned at 8:20 PM for the board to meet in Executive Session regarding a contractual matter. The next meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2017, also in the Macedon Town Hall.

