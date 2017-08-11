Macedon Town Meeting Thurs., August 10, 2017

Supervisor Pagano called a regular meeting of the Macedon Town Board to order at 7:30 in the Macedon Town Hall. Meeting minutes dated July 27, 2017 were approved, as presented, as were the Police and Town Clerks Reports.

Two presentations were then given regarding two proposed Community Share Programs, through solar array fields producing 2 mw of solar energy, which would enable community group purchasing to Macedon households at a reduced energy cost. The first project is being spearheaded by Larsen Engineers and Abundant Solar Power at 644 Route 31 and the second being Greystone Construction Management Services to be constructed at 531 Pittsford-Palmyra Road at the corner of Wilson Road. Both projects were given approval to submit their Special Use Permit applications to the Planning Board for review and public hearings will be held for both on Thursday, September 14th at 7:45 and 8:00 PM, respectively.

During the Round Table portion of the meeting, Supervisor Pagano shared that a meeting regarding the shared municipality Wastewater Treatment Plant will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd at 5:00 PM and encouraged board members to attend. She also introduced a discussion regarding filling the Town Accountant position, which the board agreed to advertise.

Additionally save the dates were shared, noting that two Macedon Center Fire Department events are coming up. The first is the 35th Annual Lumberjack Festival to be held Thursday, September 7th- 9th and on Saturday, October 7th the department will hold its 4th Annual Lobster Bake. Information about both events can be found on the department’s website at http://macedoncenterfire.org.

Councilman Babcock reported having met with Waste Management and addressed the increased odor from the landfill recently. It was explained that the Perinton facility is approaching its maximum capacity, therefore Waste Management attempted to remediate by removing an old access road, where in the refuse below caused the odor. He noted that the company is actively working to diffuse the offensive odor.

Town Attorney, Mr. David Fulvio, shared that the Cemetery Deed has been located and the next step will be to work out the conveyance through the court.

Town Clerk, Ms. Karrie Bowers, introduced the new Deputy Town Clerk, Ms. Jennifer Witherell, who was in attendance for her first official town board meeting in her new position.

Approved business was as follows:

– Approval of the Police and Town Clerk Reports, as submitted

– Approval to allow Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, to establish an EWR (Emergency Weather Response) Account in the amount of $28,896.42 through NYS CHIPS funding

– Approval to allow Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, to increase the PAVE NY Account from $29,757.00 to $36,164.99 through NYS funding

– Approval to allow Highway Superintendent, Mr. Chris Countryman, to increase the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) Account from $130,366.00 to $196,772.12, through NYS funding due to the dissolution of the Village of Macedon

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against DB Properties, LLC

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against Evergreen Hills, LLP

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against Evergreen Hills II Association LP

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against Evergreen Hills 3 Association, LP

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against Demetrious G. Strathpoulos

– Approval of a Resolution to seek county and school participation in Litigation Expenses for the year 2017-2018 against Meadowview Realty MFG. Home Park

– Approval of a Resolution to refer a Special Use Permit Application from Larsen Engineers for a 2 MW Solar Array to be constructed at 644 NYS Route 31 to the Macedon Planning Board, declaration of the Town of Macedon as the Lead Agent for the SEQRA Review process and to schedule a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Community Solar Project to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:45 PM to hear public comment regarding the proposed Special Use Permit application

– Approval of a Resolution to refer a Special Use Permit Application from Greystone Construction Management Services for a 2 MW Solar Array to be constructed at 531 Pittsford-Palmyra Road to the Macedon Planning Board, declaration of the Town of Macedon as the Lead Agent for the SEQRA Review process and to schedule a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Community Solar Project to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 8:00 PM to hear public comment regarding the proposed Special Use Permit application

– Approval for the Town Clerk to advertise for a Town Accountant

– Approval of Payment of Claims in the amount of $221,937.41

No other business came before the board and the public hearing was adjourned at 8:59 PM for the board to meet in Executive Session regarding a litigation

matter. The next regular meeting of the board will be held on Thursday, August 24th at 7:30 PM in the Macedon Town Hall Court Room.

By Becky Block