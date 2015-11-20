Lyons School Meeting   Tues., Nov. 16, 2015

Mrs. Denise Dzikowski, Superintendent recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal, or removal of a particular person. The Board went into Executive Session at 6:15 p.m. and came out of Executive Session at 7:00 p.m.

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at the Lyons Large Group Instruction Room, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York.

Mr. Scott Bischoping, Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Superintendent introduced Jasmin Hughes, a senior Cosmetology students and Lyons student. She shared with the Board of Education the advantages of the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES program and how the Cosmetology will affect her future in a positive way. Mr. Bischoping then presented the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES role within our district and the services BOCES offer. He also shared new opportunities available through BOCES and the development of a new conference center.

Mrs. Denise Dzikowski, Superintendent recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the history of a particular person or matters leading to the discipline, suspension, dismissal, or removal of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:27 p.m. Parent A and Student A were asked to enter Executive session. They entered at 7:38 p.m.

Parent A and Student A left Executive Session at 7:43 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 7:49 p.m.

The Board of Education accepted the request from Mr. Eric Saunders, 5783 Innsbruck Road, East Syracuse, New York 13057 for an unpaid leave of absence from his position as a Technology teacher effective November 19, 2015 – June 30, 2016.

The board also:

– approved the following coaching assignment for the 2015-2016 Winter Sports Season: Asst. Varsity Wrestling Coach – Tim Fitzgerald

– approved the appointment of Mr. Emelio Hernandez, of Lyons as a substitute bus monitor effective November 12, 2015

– accepted a request from Ms. Michelle Lewis, of North Rose for a leave of absence from November 5, 2015 – December 4, 2015 from her position as a bus monitor.

– approved the termination of Mr. Shane Krossberof Clifton Springs, New York 14432 from his position as a cleaner

– approved the appointment of Ms. Alexandria Powers of Newark as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

The Board of Education, based upon receipt of security clearance documentation, approve the continuation of the employment of the following:

Mr. Bradley LeFevre, of Marion, New York 14505 as a long-term Elementary/Special Education substitute.

Mrs. Kyra Springett of Newark as a Senior Clerk Typist for the five district consortium, based upon availability of grant funding opportunities. Mr. Joseph Fantigrossi, of Penfield as a Response to Intervention Administrator based upon availability of grant funding opportunities. Mr. Eli Saracino, of Phelps as a substitute, teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK- 6. Mr. Michael Blask of Geneva as a substitute, teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK- 12.

The Board of Education also approved the following additional LEAP Teen staff appointments for the 2015-2016 LEAP program: Allison Lucia of Lyons and Zachary Weiland of Lyons. Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent asked for signatures for unpaid school taxes to be sent to Wayne, Seneca and Ontario Counties.

The board

– accepted the following recommendations for a Co-Curricular position for the remainder of the 2015-2016 school year: Jazz Band Director – Katie Howard; Marching Band Director – Mark Wlodarczyk

The Audit Committee meeting was held on Friday, November 6, 2015. Mr. Richardson noted that everything looked good and there is a corrective action plan in place with target dates for the Business Office. Mr. Paliotti, our internal claims auditor has decided to resign. It was recommended to expand the scope of the Internal Claims Auditor’s duties. The Board of Education was given a draft posting. The Board has given the green light to proceed with the posting.

The Board of Education accepted the Basic Financial Statement Report, Communicating Internal Control Related Matters Identified in an Audit Report and the Corrective Action Plan for the year ended June 30, 2015.

Mr. Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business explained to the Board of Education the need for a resolution on the Affordable Care Act compliance.

The Board accepted the resolution for the establishment of Affordable Care Act Measurement Periods.

Mr. Andy Richardson announced information on the Public Vote – Proposed Property Acquisition Vote will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2015 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., prevailing time at the Lyons Middle/High School, Earl Buchanan Auditorium Foyer, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York.

Moved by Howie Albrecht, Seconded by Paul Fera and CARRIED that the Board of Education approve the following resolution:

WHEREAS, the Board of Education heard the appeal of Student “A” in executive session on November 10, 2015,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby affirms the Superintendent’s decision in the matter of Student “A”. Mr. Andy Richardson, President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal, or removal of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:49 p.m., The Board came out of Executive Session at 9:04 p.m. The meeting was adjourned at 9:03 p.m.