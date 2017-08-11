Lyons School Meeting Tues., August 8, 2017

Mr. Robert Groom, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 7:02 p.m.

Todd LaBarr from Watchdog presented a Capital Project Update to the Board. He supplied them with a brochure that outlines the progress that has been done so far. There have been a couple issues, but everything else is tracking well. He assured the Board of Education that both school will open on time and be safe and usable.

The Board of Education:

– approved the appointment of Mr. Alex Watkins of Lyons, as a Coordinator of Network and Technology Services effective July 12, 2017, as per the Administrative Association Contract.

– approved a 26-week probationary appointment of Mr. Garrett Coons, of Lyons as the Computer Services Assistant effective July 26, 2017, as per the Confidential ET

– approved the appointment of Ms. Tracey Cruz, of Geneva as a 1.0 FTE Math AIS Teacher effective September 1, 2017. Certification Area: Mathematics 7-12 and Childhood Education Grades 1-6.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Pamela Lockwoodof Wolcott as a 0.75 FTE Physical Education/Health Teacher effective September 1, 2017. Certification Area: Physical Education and Health Education. Subject to availability of grant funding.

– approved the appointment of Mr. Timothy Bovay of Rochester as a long-term Social Studies Substitute for the 2017-2018 school year.

– approved the following coaching assignment for the winter 2017-2018 sports season: Ms. Kristin Bassett, 44 Park Street, Phelps, New York 14489 for Girls’ Varsity Basketball.

– approved Mr. Tyler Munson of Lyons as a potential bus driver pending completion of his training and certification.

– approved Ms. Missy Plouse,of Lyons as a potential bus driver pending completion of her training and certification.

– approved Mr. Allan Yates of Clyde as a potential bus driver pending completion of his training and certification.

– approve Mr. Oliver Jones of Newark as a potential bus driver pending completion of his training and certification.

– accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Charles Coney of , Lyons as the mechanic’s helper effective July 25, 2017.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Abigail Turner of Newark as a Grants Program Aide, effective July 1, 2017. Subject to availability of grant funding.

– approved the continuation of :

Ms. Jessica Louder, 23 Curtiss Avenue, Sodus, New York 14551 as a Grant Program Aide, Ms. Rhianna DiSanto, 8947 Lyons-Marengo Road, Lyons, New York 14489 as a cafeteria monitor, Ms. Elizabeth Dietschler, 4395 Old Route 14, Lyons, New York 14489, as a Grant Program Aide.

Mr. Tristan Dietshler, 4395 Old Route 14, Lyons, New York 14489, as a Grant Program Aide, Kathrin Veeder, 7925 DeBusse Road, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK – 6.

Ms. Sandra Wilson, 10771 Wolcott Road, North Rose, New York 14516 as a Grant Program Aide, Ms. Emma Carpenter, 3625 Drury Road, Savannah, New York 13146 as a Grant Program Aide, Mr. Spencer Lippert, 80 John Street, Clyde, New York 14433 as a Grant Program Aide, Ms. Isis Tarver, 65 Canal Street, Lyons, New York 14489 as a Grant Program Aide.

Mr. Adam VanBuskirk, 41 Shuler Street, Lyons, New York 14489 as a Grant Program Aide,

First Reading of the Policy on Chromebooks for Students – 1:1 Initiative.

Don Putnam, Superintendent reported to the Board of Education that the first Strategic Planning committee has met during the summer and their goal was to create new vision and mission statements.

VISION: We exist to empower all learners to shape their world.

MISSION: We meet every learner where they are and provide them with engaging and personalized opportunities for growth.

The Board of Education accepted a donation from the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame of approximately $1,200 to cover half the cost of the new glass to repair the existing trophy cases and a trophy cabinet to be installed in the main entrance of the Middle/High School.

At the August 8th Board of Education meeting the Board of Education will be receiving the Elementary School candidates for approval.

On Friday, July 28th Board Update will be the agenda for the August 21st Board Retreat.

At the August 22, 2017 Board of Education meeting, the MTSS will roll out their presentation for opening day.

Don Putnam shared a video with the Board of Education. He will be doing a video for twitter and the school’s website, updating the months events.

Chromebooks will be delivered to the district on August 4th.

A board member commented that he was approached over the weekend and complimented the Lyons school band on their excellent performance at the Peppermint Days parade.

The registration for the NYSSBA, 98th Annual Convention and Education Expo has opened. The convention will be held October 12-14, 2017 in Lake Placid. If any board member would like to attend, please let the District Clerk know.

Mr. Robert Groom, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:51 p.m.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 9:23 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 9:24 p.m.