Lyons School Meeting Tues., April 11, 2017

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Lyons Large Group Instruction Room, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. Mr. Andy Richardson, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Donald Putnam, Superintendent recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person and matters leading to the appointment or employment of a particular corporation.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 6:31 p.m.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 7:14 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 7:16 p.m.

Duncan Dobbins, a student in Leadership class informed the Board of Education of the College and Career Day that the Leadership Class has organized for Juniors. This will take place Thursday, April 13, 2017.

The Board approved the Treasurer’s Report, Clerk’s Report, Revenue Report f, Extra-classroom Activity Funds Report

The board:

– approved the appointment of Mr. Robert Paulas, of Lyons as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades 7-12

– accepted a letter of resignation, with regret, for the purpose of retirement from Ms. Barbara Bornheimer, of Lyons, from her position as a 1:1 teacher’s aide effective June 30, 2017.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Rhianna DiSanto, of Lyons as a cafeteria monitor effective April 12, 2017

– approved the appointment of Ms. Kayleigh McLouth of Lyons, as a part-time cafeteria worker effective April 24, 2017

Tthe Board of Education approve the continuation of the employment of the following:

1. Ms. Kinshasa Sniderof Lyons as a substitute bus monitor.

2 Mrs. Ashley Molisaniof Clyde as the elementary school nurse.

3. Ms. Jill Short of Sodus as a teacher’s aide.

4. Ms. Rebecca DuVall of Lyons as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6.

5. Miss Alexis Albrechtof Lyons as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6.

– approved a request for the use of facilities from NYS Elite Fingerlakes Youth Football for the use of the outdoor facilities on July 24 – July 26, 2017.

Board of Education approve the following Registrars for the 2017-2018 Annual Budget Vote and Board of Education election:

Sandy Cassetta, Chief Inspector

Joanne Blandino, Elec. Inspector/Asst. Clerk

Sherlene Alvaro, Elec. Inspector/Asst. Clerk

Heather Tyler, Elec. Inspector/Asst. Clerk

Karen Cataldi, Elec. Inspector/Asst. Clerk

Board of Education approve the appointment of Miss Michaela Shafferof Lyons, New York as a LEAP Aide.

Mr. Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business presented the proposed 2017-2018 budget including revenue sources to the Board of Education.

The board approved the adoption of the 2017-2018 school budget in the amount of $22,057,304 with a tax levy of 1.7% increase.

The Board of Education recommend adoption of proposed 2017-2018 budget and property tax report card.

Members of the Board of Education had a visitation day at each of the schools. The enjoyed spending the whole day in the Middle/High School and a whole day in the Elementary School.

The board did note some maintenance issues that should be addressed at the Middle/High School.

Portfolio presentations will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Please mark your calendars.

The next regular board meeting will be Wednesday, April 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in the District Office Conference Room.

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education District Clerk, Wendy Odit, has announced that petition forms for one (1) four-year term and one (1) three-year term to the Board of Education are now ready and may be picked up at the Superintendent’s Office.

The candidate with the highest number of votes will get the longer term seat. Prospective School Board members must be at least 18 years of age, have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the election and may not be a current employee.

The petitions require at least 25 signatures and legal addresses of qualified voters of the District and must be turned in to the District Clerk no later than April 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:51 p.m.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 8:44 p.m.

The Board of Education approved the following resolution on an emergency capital project:

Be it resolved that the Board of Education declares an emergency project to replace the existing main electrical service at the High School including but not limited to relocating the utility transformers from the vault inside the building to a location outside the building and replacing the service entrance equipment. It is estimated the project will cost $300,000.

Billitier Electric, Inc.

760 Brooks Avenue

Rochester, New York 14619

The Board re-entered Executive Session at 8:45 p.m.

Mike Pangallo, Wendy Odit and Don Putnam left Executive Session at 8:58 p.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 9:45 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:45 p.m.